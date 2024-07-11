A ethnically diverse and fine looking mass of people, mostly in red ACORN t-shirts and holding banners with various renters rights placards such as "Rent Control! No Loopholes!" and "Ban unfair rent increases!", and "People over Profits". The protest is inside the lobby of the CMHC headquarters in Toronto
CKMS News -2024-07-11- By-laws, phone zaps, and a day-of-action, ACORN continues push for protections for renters

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – As rent prices continue to increase province-wide, ACORN has continued to demand action from all levels of government. At the municipal level, ACORN chapters were part of campaigns that won new renter protection by-laws in Kitchener and Hamilton in June, and province-wide Phone Zaps have targeted MPPs and demanded action.  

On July 11th, ACORN has organised a Day of Action with protests in Ottawa, Toronto, Mississauga, London, Hamilton demanding “the Ontario Government protect affordable housing, and stop placating for-profit corporate developers and their desire for maximum profits.”

This show features Acer Bonapart, the chair of Waterloo Region ACORN. Bonapart told CKMS that while there isn’t an action planned locally on the 11th, the group will be active through the summer.

CKMS News contacted local PC MPPs for comment on ACORN’s demands but were told they were “not available for comment”. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing did not respond.

**shortly after first publishing this piece CKMS News received a short statement from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. We will address the statement in an upcoming CKMS News publication.**

