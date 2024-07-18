The Clean Up Hour, Mix 275

What’s up, y’all? Tonight marks the 60th All Things Considered segment — I make the case for Kitty Pryde in this one!

Tracklist:

intro

charsuka

$krillionaire (feat. Travie McCoy) (feat. All-American Rejects)

okay cupid

accordion

orion’s belt (feat. riff raff)

JUSTIN BIEBER!!!!!!

he2

bad sweater weather

how 2 b a heartbreaker???

time is the donut of the heart!!!

sickfit

UNfollowed.

strange magic

counting all the starfish

your love

ay shawty 3.0 (feat. Lakutis)

Mass Text Booty Call-In

Mass Text Booty Call (feat. ya boy sprightly)

Afterglow

509 Seabreeze

•.¸.•SECOND♥LIFE•.¸.•

Brush Me Off (feat. DVS)

☼ MISS U ☼

mami

Asari Love Song

thanks kathryn obvious

Affectionate

☠DEAD❤ISLAND☠

Overpass

m0rgan stop =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ

smiledog.jpg

❅ LAST MINUTE ❅

B.O.M.B (peter) [note — those of you listening live will hear it cut off here; apologies, couldn’t fit everything in before the MixtapeMonopoly replay).

2 Minutes (feat. Lazerdisk & Rtymeklubben)

Running Away

Baby Pink

the window (with american pleasure club)

It Never Hurts (feat. Teen Suicide)

ashby road

Florida

Sugarwater

See y’all next time!