The Clean Up Hour, Mix 275

What’s up, y’all? Tonight marks the 60th All Things Considered segment — I make the case for Kitty Pryde in this one!
Tracklist:
intro
charsuka
$krillionaire (feat. Travie McCoy) (feat. All-American Rejects)
okay cupid
accordion
orion’s belt (feat. riff raff)
JUSTIN BIEBER!!!!!!
he2
bad sweater weather
how 2 b a heartbreaker???
time is the donut of the heart!!!
sickfit
UNfollowed.
strange magic
counting all the starfish
your love
ay shawty 3.0 (feat. Lakutis)
Mass Text Booty Call-In
Mass Text Booty Call (feat. ya boy sprightly)
Afterglow
509 Seabreeze
•.¸.•SECOND♥LIFE•.¸.•
Brush Me Off (feat. DVS)
☼ MISS U ☼
mami
Asari Love Song
thanks kathryn obvious
Affectionate
☠DEAD❤ISLAND☠
Overpass
m0rgan stop =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ =͟͟͞͞ʕ•̫͡•ʔ
smiledog.jpg
❅ LAST MINUTE ❅
B.O.M.B (peter) [note — those of you listening live will hear it cut off here; apologies, couldn’t fit everything in before the MixtapeMonopoly replay).
2 Minutes (feat. Lazerdisk & Rtymeklubben)
Running Away
Baby Pink
the window (with american pleasure club)
It Never Hurts (feat. Teen Suicide)
ashby road
Florida
Sugarwater
See y’all next time!