Through the Static Episode 37 – 17/07/24

Once again reaching all across the spectrum of genres, music, and time to bring you a swell line-up of tunes. From bluegrass country, to driving rock, to bits and pieces rearranged to make something new, check out another episode of Through the Static below!

The Recap – The Dead South

You Outta Know – Alannis Morissette

Everything Hits At Once – Spoon

I.B.M. – Throbbing Gristle

Friends of Mr. Cairo – Jon & Vangelis

Le Risque – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Frontier Psychiatrist – The Avalanches

Also, I released an album this past weekend! It’s called Prairie Stairs, out now on all streaming platforms, so check it out (might play something off of it next week :). And if you like the album and like Through the Static and are just generally feeling generous, you can also find the album on Bandcamp and purchase it for a small donation!

Check out Bandcamp here!

