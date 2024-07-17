Through the Static Episode 37 – 17/07/24

Once again reaching all across the spectrum of genres, music, and time to bring you a swell line-up of tunes. From bluegrass country, to driving rock, to bits and pieces rearranged to make something new, check out another episode of Through the Static below!
- The Recap – The Dead South
- You Outta Know – Alannis Morissette
- Everything Hits At Once – Spoon
- I.B.M. – Throbbing Gristle
- Friends of Mr. Cairo – Jon & Vangelis
- Le Risque – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Frontier Psychiatrist – The Avalanches
Also, I released an album this past weekend! It’s called Prairie Stairs, out now on all streaming platforms, so check it out (might play something off of it next week :). And if you like the album and like Through the Static and are just generally feeling generous, you can also find the album on Bandcamp and purchase it for a small donation!
Check out Bandcamp here!
Check out the podcast!