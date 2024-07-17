Brandon Szabo presents Merkaba Radio.

Brandon has traveled the world training and performing professionally in an array of artistic mediums such as dance, acting, singing, and music production. He created Merkaba Radio to showcase Rising Talent in the EDM and House Music Genres as well as feature some new releases from larger DJs.

Merkaba Radio is your source of EDM/House Music & News for the KWC and beyond.

Tune in and activate your Merkaba..

Merkaba Radio is hosted by Brandon Szabo and airs on CKMS-FM on Saturday from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.







