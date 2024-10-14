CKMS News -2024-10-14- Tenant organizer says residents being priced out as landlords continue to increase rents



dan kellar



Kitchener, ON – The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing recently told CKMS News that their “balanced approach” to the rental market is working, as purpose built-housing rental construction has hit “record-high” numbers. However, renters in Waterloo Region are facing their own record highs. According to rentals.ca, landlords are now charging 1,935$ a month for a 1-bedroom in Kitchener, and more than 2,327$ for a 2-bedroom. Prices are higher in Waterloo.

Organizations advocating for stronger protections for renters have maintained their focus on landlords and the various levels of government. One such organization is the Social Development Council of Waterloo Region, who primarily focus on “Housing & Homelessness, Grassroots Infrastructure, and Lived Expertise.”

This show features an interview with Megan Walker, a tenant organizer in the Eviction Prevention program at the Social Development Council. Walker discusses her work and responds to statements the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing made to CKMS News.