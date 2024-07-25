The Clean Up Hour, Mix 276

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — mainly just get right to the music with only a bit of talking beforehand.
Tracklist:
Action Bronson, Young Mehico, & Julian Love – Splash [Provocativ]
Blu, Kokane, & Evidence – Three Wheel Motion
Erykah Badu – The Cell
Shock G – Sunshine Rhime
Larry June, Black C, & Cardo – Meet Me In Frisco
Warren G – Do You See
The Notorious B.I.G – Juicy
Coolio – Fantastic Voyage (Timber Mix)
Jay Worthy, DaM Funk, DJ Quik, Channel Tres, & Ty Dolla $ign – 105 West
Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Warren G, & Mauseberg – Don’t Tell
NxWorries & H.E.R – Where I Go
Dom Kennedy – Home Alone
Field Mob & Ciara – So What
Sir Michael Rocks & Casey Veggies – Get It Together
2Pac & Digital Underground – I Get Around
The Marias – Run Your Mouth
N.W.A – I’d Rather **** You
Wiz Khalifa & Young Deiji – Purple Fantasy
G Perico – Turn Around
Redman – Creepin
Skyblew x Navo the Maestro – Light Switch
TiRon & Ayomari, Yummy Bingham, & Homeboy Sandman – Do What You Want
Childish Gambino – Steps Beach
Big K.R.I.T – Party Tonight
Skyzoo & The Other Guys – Give You Anything
Curren$y, Smoke DZA, & Harry Fraud – Mirrors
Stalley – Midwest Hustler
Your Old Droog & Yasiin Bey – Care Plan
Common & Pete Rock – Dreamin’
See y’all next time!