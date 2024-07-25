The Clean Up Hour, Mix 276

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — mainly just get right to the music with only a bit of talking beforehand.

Tracklist:

Action Bronson, Young Mehico, & Julian Love – Splash [Provocativ]

Blu, Kokane, & Evidence – Three Wheel Motion

Erykah Badu – The Cell

Shock G – Sunshine Rhime

Larry June, Black C, & Cardo – Meet Me In Frisco

Warren G – Do You See

The Notorious B.I.G – Juicy

Coolio – Fantastic Voyage (Timber Mix)

Jay Worthy, DaM Funk, DJ Quik, Channel Tres, & Ty Dolla $ign – 105 West

Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Warren G, & Mauseberg – Don’t Tell

NxWorries & H.E.R – Where I Go

Dom Kennedy – Home Alone

Field Mob & Ciara – So What

Sir Michael Rocks & Casey Veggies – Get It Together

2Pac & Digital Underground – I Get Around

The Marias – Run Your Mouth

N.W.A – I’d Rather **** You

Wiz Khalifa & Young Deiji – Purple Fantasy

G Perico – Turn Around

Redman – Creepin

Skyblew x Navo the Maestro – Light Switch

TiRon & Ayomari, Yummy Bingham, & Homeboy Sandman – Do What You Want

Childish Gambino – Steps Beach

Big K.R.I.T – Party Tonight

Skyzoo & The Other Guys – Give You Anything

Curren$y, Smoke DZA, & Harry Fraud – Mirrors

Stalley – Midwest Hustler

Your Old Droog & Yasiin Bey – Care Plan

Common & Pete Rock – Dreamin’

See y’all next time!