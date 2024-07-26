CKMS News -2024-07-26- Cashew cheese and climate change, ‘KW VegFest’ returns to Waterloo on Saturday

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – With wildfires burning across the continent, and record breaking heat intensifying around the world, the additional focus on climate change at this year’s KW VegFest is very timely. VegFest organizers say the annual festival is “for everyone” and they invite folks to “learn about plant-based and planet-based eating, health, gardening, and climate action.”

Among the info-booths at VegFest, representatives from the Waterloo Regional Community Garden Network and the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment will be present to discuss links between food, climate and health. The rising popularity of plant based food will be reflected, with vendors from around the region offering their vegetarian and vegan options.

This show features an interview with Mo Markham, a member of Waterloo Region Climate Initiatives, and an organizer of the 7th annual KW VegFest. The event is taking place at the Uptown Square in Waterloo on Saturday July 27th from 2-7pm.