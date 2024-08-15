The Clean Up Hour, Mix 279

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s show is the 61st All Things Considered — I’m returning my focus to Canadian artists tonight with Spesh K, the Good Scotian and OG MC who has been doing this Canadian Hip Hop thing for a long time, and is always giving some more recognition, in my opinion.

Tracklist:

Export Eh Intro

Demolition

The Main Event (feat. DJ Y-Rush)

Don’t Stop (feat. S-Cape Artist)

Hip Hop Since

Won

Six Emcees (feat. Classified, J-Bru, Jay Bizzy, Mic Boyd, & Bonshah)

Bring it Back (feat. D-Sisive, Boy-iLL, & Divo)

Play This (feat. O.B.1)

Test the Dress Code

TGIF

Get Up (feat. MC’s Funkas)

Saturday Night

Faded

Media Coverage

Meant to Call (feat. Royal T Pompey)

Waiting

Jwep

But We Still Do It (feat. Royal T Pompey)

Figure It Out (feat. LoPro)

If Loving You is Wrong (feat. S-Cape Artist)

Ham n Biscuits

Free

Handwriting (feat. Pacewon & Classified)

Moonlight & Vodka (feat. J-Bru)

Sunrise Sunsets

The 902

Hold Me Back

Good People

My Way

Echo

So Many Files

Brand New Day (feat. DL Incognito & Jordan Croucher)

Bonus Tracks (those of you listening live won’t get these ones, sorry!):

1/2 Irish Hoods

Breakin Hearts

Hush Service

Rise Up

The Eh Game

The Hoe Down

Back to the Bang Boogie

She Ran Away on Valentines Day

What Life Is (feat. iLLvibe & LS)

Adapting to the Change (feat. Jaro & Royal T Pompey)

The Green Room (feat. Jordan Croucher)

See y’all next time!