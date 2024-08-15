The Clean Up Hour, Mix 279

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s show is the 61st All Things Considered — I’m returning my focus to Canadian artists tonight with Spesh K, the Good Scotian and OG MC who has been doing this Canadian Hip Hop thing for a long time, and is always giving some more recognition, in my opinion.
Tracklist:
Export Eh Intro
Demolition
The Main Event (feat. DJ Y-Rush)
Don’t Stop (feat. S-Cape Artist)
Hip Hop Since
Won
Six Emcees (feat. Classified, J-Bru, Jay Bizzy, Mic Boyd, & Bonshah)
Bring it Back (feat. D-Sisive, Boy-iLL, & Divo)
Play This (feat. O.B.1)
Test the Dress Code
TGIF
Get Up (feat. MC’s Funkas)
Saturday Night
Faded
Media Coverage
Meant to Call (feat. Royal T Pompey)
Waiting
Jwep
But We Still Do It (feat. Royal T Pompey)
Figure It Out (feat. LoPro)
If Loving You is Wrong (feat. S-Cape Artist)
Ham n Biscuits
Free
Handwriting (feat. Pacewon & Classified)
Moonlight & Vodka (feat. J-Bru)
Sunrise Sunsets
The 902
Hold Me Back
Good People
My Way
Echo
So Many Files
Brand New Day (feat. DL Incognito & Jordan Croucher)
Bonus Tracks (those of you listening live won’t get these ones, sorry!):
1/2 Irish Hoods
Breakin Hearts
Hush Service
Rise Up
The Eh Game
The Hoe Down
Back to the Bang Boogie
She Ran Away on Valentines Day
What Life Is (feat. iLLvibe & LS)
Adapting to the Change (feat. Jaro & Royal T Pompey)
The Green Room (feat. Jordan Croucher)
See y’all next time!