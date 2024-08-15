Waterloo Region Approves New Shelter for Women and Non-Binary People

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON

The Region of Waterloo has endorsed a new 66-bed shelter in Kitchener will serve women, gender diverse, and non-binary adults exclusively. The decision came after a lengthy debate at the Region of Waterloo’s Community and Health Services Committee on April 13th.

Public pressure has been mounting since the closure of the previous women’s shelter at the end of June, which has left no dedicated shelter beds for women in the region. At the meeting, community members and delegates, including those with lived experiences, highlighted the importance and urgency of dedicated shelter spaces for women and gender-diverse individuals for their safety and well-being.

The new shelter at 84 Frederick Street plans to offer a different operating model than the previous shelter, which was operated by the YWCA. The new model will focus on housing outcomes and additional wraparound supports, with an increase in employees with lived expertise.

This announcement came just days after the region secured a location for a temporary emergency shelter for women with 20 beds operated by the Cambridge YWCA.