The Clean Up Hour, Mix 285

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a trip back to the summer of 2014.

Tracklist:

Bones – ReturnOfTheP*mp

Travis Scott, Young Thug, & Rich Homie Quan – Mamacita

Boogie & A$ton Matthews – Westside

HS87 – Grindin My Whole Life

Fredo Santana & Childish Gambino – Riot

Slaughterhouse – Illmind Interlude

Father, ILOVEMAKONNEN, & Key! – Look at Wrist

ILOVEMAKONNEN – I DON’T SELL MOLLY NO MORE

Mick Jenkins – Canada Dry

The Roots & Dice Raw – Black Rock

Common & Vince Staples – Out on Bond

Blu – The 50Z

Statik Selektah, Ab-Soul, Jon Connor, & Logic – Alarm Clock

Riff Raff & Mike Posner – Maybe You Love Me

DJ Mustard & Tinashe – Tinashe Checks In

Ab-Soul – Just Have Fun

Saba & Benjamin Earl Turner – Westside Bound

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – Recognize

Amir Obe – Where Did You Go

Isaiah Rashad – Part IV

Jhene Aiko – The Pressure

Mac Miller – Diablo

Mellowhype – The DAZE

Bones – WhereTheTreesMeetTheFreeway

Atmosphere – Flicker

Shawn Chrystopher – Sunset II

Isaiah Rashad – Sydney Jones

Boogie – Let Me Rap

Wiz Khalifa, ScHoolboy Q, Rick Ross, & Nas – We Dem Boyz (Remix)

Lil B – **** KD (Kevin Durant Diss)

See y’all next time!