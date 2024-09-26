The Clean Up Hour, Mix 285

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a trip back to the summer of 2014.
Tracklist:
Bones – ReturnOfTheP*mp
Travis Scott, Young Thug, & Rich Homie Quan – Mamacita
Boogie & A$ton Matthews – Westside
HS87 – Grindin My Whole Life
Fredo Santana & Childish Gambino – Riot
Slaughterhouse – Illmind Interlude
Father, ILOVEMAKONNEN, & Key! – Look at Wrist
ILOVEMAKONNEN – I DON’T SELL MOLLY NO MORE
Mick Jenkins – Canada Dry
The Roots & Dice Raw – Black Rock
Common & Vince Staples – Out on Bond
Blu – The 50Z
Statik Selektah, Ab-Soul, Jon Connor, & Logic – Alarm Clock
Riff Raff & Mike Posner – Maybe You Love Me
DJ Mustard & Tinashe – Tinashe Checks In
Ab-Soul – Just Have Fun
Saba & Benjamin Earl Turner – Westside Bound
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – Recognize
Amir Obe – Where Did You Go
Isaiah Rashad – Part IV
Jhene Aiko – The Pressure
Mac Miller – Diablo
Mellowhype – The DAZE
Bones – WhereTheTreesMeetTheFreeway
Atmosphere – Flicker
Shawn Chrystopher – Sunset II
Isaiah Rashad – Sydney Jones
Boogie – Let Me Rap
Wiz Khalifa, ScHoolboy Q, Rick Ross, & Nas – We Dem Boyz (Remix)
Lil B – **** KD (Kevin Durant Diss)
See y’all next time!