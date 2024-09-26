Special: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, 3pm on 30 September 2024

September 30, 2024 is the fourth federal statutory holiday to honour residential and day school Survivors. Radio Waterloo and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), in partnership with the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation, will be broadcasting a 90-minute fully-bilingual live broadcast event to mark the day. This is an opportunity for you to hear from Survivors, and to help to further reconciliation efforts.

The gathering will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa between 3:00pm-4:30pm Eastern Time on Monday, 30 September 2024.

This is an opportunity to amplify the voices of survivors through the only live broadcast National event to commemorate this important day. This broadcast pays tribute to the children who never made it home from residential schools and honours those who survived. This deeply-moving gathering will encompass sacred ceremony, powerful reflections from esteemed Elders and Survivors as well as moving performances from First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists.

The event itself is open to the public and will draw thousands of Canadians together in a gesture of healing.

The event, shaped by the NCTR’s Survivor’s Circle, is held partly in response to the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (CTA #85) and the Calls for Justice from the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (CTJ#6.1).