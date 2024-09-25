Through the Static Episode 42 – 25/09/24

Fall is here! (sort of) It is now officially fall, and even though the temperatures haven’t dropped as much as some of us would like, the gloomier weather is moving in and signaling the start of spooky season. Starting off with some classic new wave songs to get in that “spooky” mood, then following with synth-pop, avante-garde what-chya-ma-call-it, and singer-songwriter indie rock, we’re kicking off fall here on Through the Static!

How Soon Is Now? – The Smiths

A Forest – The Cure

Porcelain -Moby

Starburster – Fontaines D.C.

LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE – Spirit of the Beehive

Some Are Lakes – Land of Talk

Footnotes – Land of Talk

When I Was Younger – Bonny Light Horseman

