The Clean Up Hour, Mix 286 + My Appearance on Hip Hop Can Save America

What’s up, y’all? Before I give y’all tonight’s Clean Up Hour, I first want to bring attention to my recent appearance on Hip Hop Can Save America, an independent hip hop news podcast which has helped bring to light a story I recently broke about the disappearance of the Datpiff archive. It’s a huge loss for hip hop archival, and there is absolutely no understanding of why this has happened! So, Manny and I talked about the situation and its implications, you can check it out here:
On the usual note, here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — an ode to the summer of 2009. More strangeness, more goofiness, more everything:
Tracklist:
Freddie Gibbs – Midwest Malcolm (Inhale)
Slaughterhouse – Sound Off
Method Man, Redman, & Saukrates – A-YO
Fabolous & Kobe – I’mma Do It
Busta Rhymes & Ron Brownz – Arab Money
Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling
Pitbull – Hotel Room Service
Chamillionaire – Internet Thugs Attack
Cam’Ron – My Job
Paul Wall & Marty James – I Grind
Maino & T-Pan – All the Above
Dom Kennedy & BJ the Chicago Kid – Of All Time
Mos Def – Quiet Dog Bite Hard
The Cool Kids & Ludacris – Pennies (the Updated Rosters Remix)
Chamillionaire – In My City Mayne
Charles Hamilton – Crack a Blogger
Mac Miller – Get It On the Floor
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – How Fly
Jay Rock – Magnificent
Fabolous & Drake – Throw It In the Bag (Remix)
Freddie Gibbs – How We Do (93 Til’ Freestyle)
The Alchemist, Evidence, Blu, Talib Kweli, & Kid Cudi – Therapy
J. Cole – World is Empty
J Dilla & Blu – Smoke
Eminem – Mr. Mathers (Skit)
Eminem – Deja Vu
XV – Mirror’s Edge
Casey Veggies & Rich Hill – Euphoria
Eyedea & Abilities – Smile
50 Cent – Funny How Time Flies
See y’all next time!