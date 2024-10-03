The Clean Up Hour, Mix 286 + My Appearance on Hip Hop Can Save America

What’s up, y’all? Before I give y’all tonight’s Clean Up Hour, I first want to bring attention to my recent appearance on Hip Hop Can Save America, an independent hip hop news podcast which has helped bring to light a story I recently broke about the disappearance of the Datpiff archive. It’s a huge loss for hip hop archival, and there is absolutely no understanding of why this has happened! So, Manny and I talked about the situation and its implications, you can check it out here:

On the usual note, here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — an ode to the summer of 2009. More strangeness, more goofiness, more everything:

Tracklist:

Freddie Gibbs – Midwest Malcolm (Inhale)

Slaughterhouse – Sound Off

Method Man, Redman, & Saukrates – A-YO

Fabolous & Kobe – I’mma Do It

Busta Rhymes & Ron Brownz – Arab Money

Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Feeling

Pitbull – Hotel Room Service

Chamillionaire – Internet Thugs Attack

Cam’Ron – My Job

Paul Wall & Marty James – I Grind

Maino & T-Pan – All the Above

Dom Kennedy & BJ the Chicago Kid – Of All Time

Mos Def – Quiet Dog Bite Hard

The Cool Kids & Ludacris – Pennies (the Updated Rosters Remix)

Chamillionaire – In My City Mayne

Charles Hamilton – Crack a Blogger

Mac Miller – Get It On the Floor

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – How Fly

Jay Rock – Magnificent

Fabolous & Drake – Throw It In the Bag (Remix)

Freddie Gibbs – How We Do (93 Til’ Freestyle)

The Alchemist, Evidence, Blu, Talib Kweli, & Kid Cudi – Therapy

J. Cole – World is Empty

J Dilla & Blu – Smoke

Eminem – Mr. Mathers (Skit)

Eminem – Deja Vu

XV – Mirror’s Edge

Casey Veggies & Rich Hill – Euphoria

Eyedea & Abilities – Smile

50 Cent – Funny How Time Flies

See y’all next time!