Through the Static Episode 43 – 02/10/24

Fall is here, the leaves are browning and the air is cooling. (Hopefully) fitting this weather is a soundtrack that spans cultures, languages, and generations to get you cozied up in these cooler days!

  • Break Up – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
  • OK Indicts – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
  • Chismiten – Mdou Moctar
  • Everything In Its Right Place – Radiohead
  • How to Disappear Completely – Radiohead
  • vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits
  • Nirliit – The Jerry Cans

