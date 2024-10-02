Through the Static Episode 43 – 02/10/24

Fall is here, the leaves are browning and the air is cooling. (Hopefully) fitting this weather is a soundtrack that spans cultures, languages, and generations to get you cozied up in these cooler days!
- Break Up – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
- OK Indicts – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
- Chismiten – Mdou Moctar
- Everything In Its Right Place – Radiohead
- How to Disappear Completely – Radiohead
- vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
- Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits
- Nirliit – The Jerry Cans
