CKMS News -2024-09-30- A province-wide doubling of hospital patients exposed to hallway medicine since 2018.

A doubling of patients exposed to hallway medicine since 2018

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – A recent exposé by The Trillium newsroom has revealed that the practice of hallway medicine in Ontario’s hospitals has on average, doubled from 2018 when Doug Ford’s conservatives were elected to government. Hallway medicine or hallway healthcare, is the practice of patient beds being placed in “unconventional spaces” or areas that are not designed for the purpose, such as hallways, closests, or staff rooms.

The data, which was obtained through the freedom of information process, reveals that Waterloo Region’s two hospitals mirror the provincial data while Guelph’s hospital experienced a 6-fold increase in hallway medicine.

This show features interviews with RN Erin Ariss, the President of the Ontario Nurses Association, and Jim Stewart of the Waterloo Region Health Coalition, a non-partisan advocacy group. Both Erin Ariss and Jim Stewart live in Waterloo Region.

CKMS News received a statement from the office of the minister of Health Sylvia Jones, some of which is included.