The black and yellow CKMS Sunflower Speaker logo with the words CKMS 102.7FM Radio Waterloo beside it. The background is bright blue. above and below the logo are the words Headline News in bold black lettering.
Newsroom, Shows

CKMS News seeking to immediately fill PT contract position

Leave a comment

CKMS News is seeking to hire a journalist for a 6 month contract.

The journalist is responsible for all matters associated with a story (identify the story, organize and execute interviews, edit show together, work with national editors to approve story, post to the web and to 102.7fm).

Stories will focus on local government and local news.

The position is 23 hours a week and $30.50/hour and runs from October 1st 2024 to to the end of March 2025.  The journalist is responsible for 2-3 stories a week anywhere from 2-25 minutes. See radiowaterloo.ca/news for examples of the work or frequencynews.ca for more examples. If the LJI grant is extended, the contract could be extended.

For more information about the position or to apply, contact news@radiowaterloo.ca with a cover letter and/or resume.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.