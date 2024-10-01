CKMS News seeking to immediately fill PT contract position

CKMS News is seeking to hire a journalist for a 6 month contract.

The journalist is responsible for all matters associated with a story (identify the story, organize and execute interviews, edit show together, work with national editors to approve story, post to the web and to 102.7fm).

Stories will focus on local government and local news.

The position is 23 hours a week and $30.50/hour and runs from October 1st 2024 to to the end of March 2025. The journalist is responsible for 2-3 stories a week anywhere from 2-25 minutes. See radiowaterloo.ca/news for examples of the work or frequencynews.ca for more examples. If the LJI grant is extended, the contract could be extended.

For more information about the position or to apply, contact news@radiowaterloo.ca with a cover letter and/or resume.