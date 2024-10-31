The Clean Up Hour, Mix 290

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is a dedication to Ka, the New York MC — Brownville representer — whose passing on October 12th marks the loss of an irreplaceable visionary. RIP Ka.

Tracklist:

D.N.A

Cold Facts

Iron Work

Knighthood

Day 93

Argo

Enough Praise/Recovering

If Not True

Tested Testimony

Stay Gutter

Still Heir

No Downtime

Day 1125

Illicit Fields

Barring the Likeness

Orpheus

I Need All That

We Not Innocent

Nothing Is

Subtle

Reap

I Wish (Death Poem)

Up Against Goliath

To Hull and Back

Children

Day 3

Oedipus

Day 13

Mourn at Night

Pray

No Reservations

Forgive Me

Old Justice

Grapes of Wrath

Collection Plate

My Only Home

Family Color

I Love (Mimi, Moms, Kev)

True Holy Water

See y’all next time!