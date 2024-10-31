The Clean Up Hour, Mix 290

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is a dedication to Ka, the New York MC — Brownville representer — whose passing on October 12th marks the loss of an irreplaceable visionary. RIP Ka.
Tracklist:
D.N.A
Cold Facts
Iron Work
Knighthood
Day 93
Argo
Enough Praise/Recovering
If Not True
Tested Testimony
Stay Gutter
Still Heir
No Downtime
Day 1125
Illicit Fields
Barring the Likeness
Orpheus
I Need All That
We Not Innocent
Nothing Is
Subtle
Reap
I Wish (Death Poem)
Up Against Goliath
To Hull and Back
Children
Day 3
Oedipus
Day 13
Mourn at Night
Pray
No Reservations
Forgive Me
Old Justice
Grapes of Wrath
Collection Plate
My Only Home
Family Color
I Love (Mimi, Moms, Kev)
True Holy Water
See y’all next time!