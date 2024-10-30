Through the Static Episode 45 – 30/10/24

Through the Static Spooky Special!! It’s the night before Halloween and to celebrate I’m playing some fun and spooky tracks, so sit back and sing along!
- Witchy Woman – Eagles
- Science Fiction/Double Feature – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Dammit Janet – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
- Cold Cadaver – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- New Dawn Fades – Joy Division
- Grim Grinning Ghosts – Disney
- Theme from “Psycho” – Bernard Herrman
