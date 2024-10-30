Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 45 – 30/10/24

Through the Static Spooky Special!! It’s the night before Halloween and to celebrate I’m playing some fun and spooky tracks, so sit back and sing along!

  • Witchy Woman – Eagles
  • Science Fiction/Double Feature – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
  • Dammit Janet – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
  • I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone
  • Cold Cadaver – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
  • New Dawn Fades – Joy Division
  • Grim Grinning Ghosts – Disney
  • Theme from “Psycho” – Bernard Herrman

