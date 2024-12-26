The Clean Up Hour, Mix 298

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour. As is tradition, we begin three weeks of list with this year’s worst of list, in which 15 albums — as well as five political and cultural entities — get put under my ever-critical scope.

Heads up that, like the music I usually play, I do use language and phrasing which warrants language and content disclaimers — listener discretion is advised.

There’s a small mix after I finish rambling:

Wavy Bagels – San Juan

R.A.P Ferreira – culture jammer

Serengeti – One Tweet Away

Oddities – Coming Down (feat. Esthero)

Deus Ex – Dark Age Ending

Nas – New World

Thanks to everyone who contributed to 2024 being a great year for The Clean Up Hour — looking forward to 2025. Until then, see y’all next time!