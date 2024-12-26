NO CRAP RADIO VERS. 4.37 Dec. 28/24 12AM

And Trump wants Canada!

Recommended movie. Mishima. Japanese deluded man that rose up through Japanese society to command a lot of respect for his creative genius and his adherence to Japanese codes of honour. Author. Actor, military man. Much respected but failed in his attempts to over throw the the democratic government in favour of emperor led system. Committed hari kari for his misjudgement and failure. Soundtrack by Philip glass should be in your collection.

Johnny Winter from the vinyl! Internet news (all true). Vintage Plastic, odd truth and wisdom.

Looks like we’ve got a few new shows coming to the station so go to our site and take look around.

join us for the party ok!

“Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one’s head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forgive life, to be at peace.” Wilde

style council-internationalists

e costello-what’s so funny

antiflag-911 for peace

green day-american idiot

call-turn a blind eye j

jo ann kelly pallett on your floor

tom rush-galveston flood

micheal shocked-the l and n don’t

neil mac-we all fall down

red house painters-have you forgotten

marianne faithful-as tears go by

cohen-take this waltz

desmond dekker-isrealites

toots-funky kingston

lkj-forces of victory

hunters and collectors-carry me

matt good-automatic

hip-the lonely end of the rink

rem-i’m gonna dj

johnny winter-slippin and slidin

-johnny be good

-rollin & tumblin

-black cat bone

-highway 61

aloe bloc-ticking time bomb

antique toys- zomb13

bonsai kitten-hanging on the telephone

billy joe armstrong-kids in America

plastic bertrand-ca plane pour moi

You can download my shows from my dropbox address

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0