NO CRAP RADIO VERS. 4.37 Dec. 28/24 12AM

And Trump wants Canada!
Recommended movie. Mishima. Japanese deluded man that rose up through Japanese society to command a lot of respect for his creative genius and his adherence to Japanese codes of honour. Author. Actor, military man. Much respected but failed in his attempts to over throw the the democratic government in favour of emperor led system. Committed hari kari for his misjudgement and failure. Soundtrack by Philip glass should be in your collection.
“Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one’s head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forgive life, to be at peace.” Wilde
style council-internationalists
e costello-what’s so funny
antiflag-911 for peace
green day-american idiot
call-turn a blind eye j
jo ann kelly pallett on your floor
tom rush-galveston flood
micheal shocked-the l and n don’t
neil mac-we all fall down
red house painters-have you forgotten
marianne faithful-as tears go by
cohen-take this waltz
desmond dekker-isrealites
toots-funky kingston
lkj-forces of victory
hunters and collectors-carry me
matt good-automatic
hip-the lonely end of the rink
rem-i’m gonna dj
johnny winter-slippin and slidin
-johnny be good
-rollin & tumblin
-black cat bone
-highway 61
aloe bloc-ticking time bomb
antique toys- zomb13
bonsai kitten-hanging on the telephone
billy joe armstrong-kids in America
plastic bertrand-ca plane pour moi
