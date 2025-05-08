The Clean Up Hour, Mix 317

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the first ode of the year to 2010. We’re going back to the first four months, when the first iPad released — decimating humanity in the process — and I read the XXL Freshman list, which set off a domino effect that would forever impact me.
Tracklist:
B.O.B – Don’t Let Me Fall
Wiz Khalifa – We’re Done
DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Ludacris, Rick Ross, & Snoop Dogg – All I Do Is Win
Yelawolf & Bun B – Good To Go
Red Cafe & Fabolous – I’m Ill
DJ Kay Slay, Uncle Murda, Mistah F.A.B., & Grafh – Kay Slay’d Em
Jay Rock – Real Bloods
Earl Sweatshirt – EARL
Nipsey Hussle – When They Talk About Me
E-40 & Gucci Mane – Whip It Up
Pac Div & Pill – Birds
Game & Pharrell – It Must Be Me
MellowHype, Tyler, the Creator, & Mike G – BlaccFriday
Das Racist – Rainbows in the Dark
Mike G & Earl Sweatshirt – Stick Up
Snoop Dogg & Kid Cudi – That Tree
CyHi – Teach-Her
Asher Roth – Trash Minutes
Method Man, Raekwon, & Ghostface Killah – Miranda
Ludacris & Trey Songz – S*x Room
Cypress Hill, Pitbull, & Marc Anthony – Armada Latina
Brotha Lynch Hung & G-Macc – I Tried To Commit Suicide
Childish Gambino – B***h, Look At Me Now
Ayomari & TiRon – Just a Dreamer
Dom Kennedy – Me Again
Stalley – Babblin
Lil B – TV to the Internet
Excerpts from Diddy’s 2010 New Year’s Party
DJ Khaled, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Nicki Minaj, T-Pain, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Jadakiss, & Fat Joe – All I Do Is Win (Remix)
See y’all next time!