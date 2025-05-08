The Clean Up Hour, Mix 317

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the first ode of the year to 2010. We’re going back to the first four months, when the first iPad released — decimating humanity in the process — and I read the XXL Freshman list, which set off a domino effect that would forever impact me.

Tracklist:

B.O.B – Don’t Let Me Fall

Wiz Khalifa – We’re Done

DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Ludacris, Rick Ross, & Snoop Dogg – All I Do Is Win

Yelawolf & Bun B – Good To Go

Red Cafe & Fabolous – I’m Ill

DJ Kay Slay, Uncle Murda, Mistah F.A.B., & Grafh – Kay Slay’d Em

Jay Rock – Real Bloods

Earl Sweatshirt – EARL

Nipsey Hussle – When They Talk About Me

E-40 & Gucci Mane – Whip It Up

Pac Div & Pill – Birds

Game & Pharrell – It Must Be Me

MellowHype, Tyler, the Creator, & Mike G – BlaccFriday

Das Racist – Rainbows in the Dark

Mike G & Earl Sweatshirt – Stick Up

Snoop Dogg & Kid Cudi – That Tree

CyHi – Teach-Her

Asher Roth – Trash Minutes

Method Man, Raekwon, & Ghostface Killah – Miranda

Ludacris & Trey Songz – S*x Room

Cypress Hill, Pitbull, & Marc Anthony – Armada Latina

Brotha Lynch Hung & G-Macc – I Tried To Commit Suicide

Childish Gambino – B***h, Look At Me Now

Ayomari & TiRon – Just a Dreamer

Dom Kennedy – Me Again

Stalley – Babblin

Lil B – TV to the Internet

Excerpts from Diddy’s 2010 New Year’s Party

DJ Khaled, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Nicki Minaj, T-Pain, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Jadakiss, & Fat Joe – All I Do Is Win (Remix)

See y’all next time!