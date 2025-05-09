CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections

CKMS Community Connections for 5 May 2025: Guest Hosts from St. Mary’s High School

Show Notes

On 5 May 2025 students from Mr. Lacalamita’s music class at St. Mary’s High School returned to the airwaves as guest hosts for CKMS Community Connections!


A man wearing headphones, glasses, and a gray shirt talks into a microphone with a mic flag labelled CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo
André Leoncito

André Leoncito Online:



A man with black hair wearing a gray hoodie smiles towards the camera
Asuga Ikemoto

Asuga Ikemoto Online:



A man with kinky hair wearing a blue zipper shirt and glasses looks towards the camera.
Corey

Corey:

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-05-05-episode195-guest-hosts-from-st-marys-high-school.mp3 (53 MB, 57m34s, episode 195)

Index

Index in progress, stay tuned!


CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 5 May 2025 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BY Creative Commons Attribution Only license.

