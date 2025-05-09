CKMS Community Connections for 5 May 2025: Guest Hosts from St. Mary’s High School

Show Notes
On 5 May 2025 students from Mr. Lacalamita’s music class at St. Mary’s High School returned to the airwaves as guest hosts for CKMS Community Connections!
André Leoncito Online:
- Instagram: Aleon (@aleonepic) | Instagram
- YouTube: Aleon (@aleonepic) | YouTube
- SoundCloud: Aleon | SoundCloud
- E-mail: aleonepic@gmail.com
Asuga Ikemoto Online:
- SoundCloud: Asuga Ikemoto | SoundCloud
Corey:
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-05-05-episode195-guest-hosts-from-st-marys-high-school.mp3 (53 MB, 57m34s, episode 195)
Index
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 5 May 2025 (YouTube)
