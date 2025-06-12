The Clean Up Hour, Mix 322

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it, reminder that CKMS 102.7 is still fundraising until the beginning of next week, so if you would like to support the station, hit the “donate” button to your left, or hit up radiowaterloo.ca/give. You can also help the station by becoming a member of the station for $24 (CAD) a year, or starting a show with us!

On a different note, tonight is the 71st All Things Considered, which makes the case for Gruf — aka Gruf the Druid — whose small discography is universe-expanding. Tonight is also the 23rd Mini All Things Considered, which makes the case for Nestor Wynrush’s Roxbury & Wooden Legs, a small record that should be in your collection.

All tracks by Gruf, or fermented reptile, unless listed otherwise.

Tracklist:

Age Of Ice

Whatyoucallthis

Size of Things…

The Mall (feat. Pip Skid)

Winning the Race

Gimme Gimme (feat. DJ Brace)

Bridges Consciousness

Factory Emissions

Fillossaphee

Amongst the Trees

My Savings Account

Microscope

Interlude (with Arami Baraka)

Many Nations

Trust Your Senses

Sight Lines (feat. The Gumshoe Strut)

TV Dinner

Footpath (feat. Spoof)

The 464th Lesson

Whiplash

Out of the Traffic Into Fresh Goods

King Size

Mask

How Far Can You Get? (feat. mcenroe)

You Got It

Miniature Spoons

Passengers of Time

Sheltered Child

Awakening

The Owl

The Plants

Chosen For You

You Ain’t Folk

Nestor Wynrush – Terry Fox Adidas

Nestor Wynrush – Love This City

See y’all next time!