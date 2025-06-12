The Clean Up Hour, Mix 322

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it, reminder that CKMS 102.7 is still fundraising until the beginning of next week, so if you would like to support the station, hit the “donate” button to your left, or hit up radiowaterloo.ca/give. You can also help the station by becoming a member of the station for $24 (CAD) a year, or starting a show with us!
On a different note, tonight is the 71st All Things Considered, which makes the case for Gruf — aka Gruf the Druid — whose small discography is universe-expanding. Tonight is also the 23rd Mini All Things Considered, which makes the case for Nestor Wynrush’s Roxbury & Wooden Legs, a small record that should be in your collection.
All tracks by Gruf, or fermented reptile, unless listed otherwise.
Tracklist:
Age Of Ice
Whatyoucallthis
Size of Things…
The Mall (feat. Pip Skid)
Winning the Race
Gimme Gimme (feat. DJ Brace)
Bridges Consciousness
Factory Emissions
Fillossaphee
Amongst the Trees
My Savings Account
Microscope
Interlude (with Arami Baraka)
Many Nations
Trust Your Senses
Sight Lines (feat. The Gumshoe Strut)
TV Dinner
Footpath (feat. Spoof)
The 464th Lesson
Whiplash
Out of the Traffic Into Fresh Goods
King Size
Mask
How Far Can You Get? (feat. mcenroe)
You Got It
Miniature Spoons
Passengers of Time
Sheltered Child
Awakening
The Owl
The Plants
Chosen For You
You Ain’t Folk
Nestor Wynrush – Terry Fox Adidas
Nestor Wynrush – Love This City
See y’all next time!