CKMS News -2025-06-11- Wildfire smoke triggers air quality warnings in Waterloo Region

Kitchener, ON – An active start to the wildfire season in Canada has led to warnings about air quality in Waterloo Region over the past weeks. While currently bouncing between 3 and 5 out of 10, or low and moderate risk on Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Air Quality Health Index website, on June 5 and 6th, an air quality warning was issued as measurements were 11, or very high risk.

According to federal government data, the last 3 years are the first to have had days in Waterloo Region with Air Quality Health Index peaks over 10. As experts expect the frequency and severity of wildfires to increase due to climate change, low air quality could become seasonally endemic.

This show features an interview with Dr Eilish Scallan, a physician working in the Environmental Health department of Region of Waterloo Public Health. Scallan discusses how air quality affects the health of residents and what folks can do to reduce their exposure to wildfire driven low air quality.