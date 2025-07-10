The Clean Up Hour, Mix 326

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 72nd All Things Considered, which continues Peanuts & Corn Summer with a look at the work of Bazooka Joe 204, formerly known as John Smith. A more aggressive side to P&C’s approach, his discography is formidable and important listening.

I also included the 25th Mini All Things Considered, which considers Different Shades of Black’s Next School Pioneers, which I guess has turned 30 this year — time flies, eh?

All tracks are by John Smith, Bazooka Joe 204, or Park-Like Setting, unless listed otherwise.

Thirty Years Old

Intro

Zero Theorem

Art School Kidz

F_&@ing Gas Prices Are Killing Me (feat. The Gumshoe Strut)

Crew S**t

Weed Sells But Who’s Buying?

Bone Storm

Gimme a Minute

Get the Bozack

Collared and Cuffed

Come So Far (feat. Birdapres)

Iowanna

Philosophy

Climb Everything

Short Pants Long Sleeves

No Room For Subtlety (feat. mceneroe)

Ode to Concrete

Taxicab Confessions

Bruises and Bitemarks

Last Trip (feat. Gruf the Druid)

Journalism

Screwin’ the Pooch

Bumpin’ Uglies

Take a Look

Blindsided

Vandalize the Temple

Yuletide Bandit

By My Lonesome

Hair of the Dog

The Stone

One Sided Trees

Political Science (Bonus)

Social Studies (Bonus)

Different Shades of Black – Taylor Made

Different Shades of Black – Game From Truth

See y’all next time!