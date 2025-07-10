The Clean Up Hour, Mix 326

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 72nd All Things Considered, which continues Peanuts & Corn Summer with a look at the work of Bazooka Joe 204, formerly known as John Smith. A more aggressive side to P&C’s approach, his discography is formidable and important listening.
I also included the 25th Mini All Things Considered, which considers Different Shades of Black’s Next School Pioneers, which I guess has turned 30 this year — time flies, eh?
All tracks are by John Smith, Bazooka Joe 204, or Park-Like Setting, unless listed otherwise.
Thirty Years Old
Intro
Zero Theorem
Art School Kidz
F_&@ing Gas Prices Are Killing Me (feat. The Gumshoe Strut)
Crew S**t
Weed Sells But Who’s Buying?
Bone Storm
Gimme a Minute
Get the Bozack
Collared and Cuffed
Come So Far (feat. Birdapres)
Iowanna
Philosophy
Climb Everything
Short Pants Long Sleeves
No Room For Subtlety (feat. mceneroe)
Ode to Concrete
Taxicab Confessions
Bruises and Bitemarks
Last Trip (feat. Gruf the Druid)
Journalism
Screwin’ the Pooch
Bumpin’ Uglies
Take a Look
Blindsided
Vandalize the Temple
Yuletide Bandit
By My Lonesome
Hair of the Dog
The Stone
One Sided Trees
Political Science (Bonus)
Social Studies (Bonus)
Different Shades of Black – Taylor Made
Different Shades of Black – Game From Truth
See y’all next time!