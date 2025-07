Taking you around the world, the instruments, and the genres tonight on Through the Static. One thing these tracks all have in common: they are great for the increasingly warm weather we’ve been having. And they’re all great, guess they have two things in common 🙂

Phantom Island – King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

End of Beginning – Djo

Gelatin Mode – Post Animal

Cemalim – Altin Gun

Same In The End – Sublime

Doin’ Time – Sublime

Shit Talk – Sufjan Stevens

