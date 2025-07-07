Radio Nowhere Episode 122, 7/5/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/RadioNowhere250705Episode122.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|Vitamin C (2004 Remaster)
|Can
|Querer
|Rosenberg Trio
|Don’t Answer Me
|The Alan Parsons Project
|Isn’t There
|The Grapes of Wrath
|Plimsoll Punks
|Alvvays
|Pinball Wizard
|The Who
|Could You Be Loved
|Bob Marley and the Wailers
|Interstate Love Song
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Tobacco Road
|Jefferson Airplane
|Tobacco Road
|Edgar Winter
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|Pretty Bad Boy
|Goddo
|Get Ready
|The Temptations
|Stone Rollin’
|Raphael Saadiq
|Sail Away
|Randy Newman