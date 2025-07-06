Shows

Leo Nguyen & Sifu Zack from Return of the Dragon Martial Arts Kitchener – from July 4th, 2025

On June 21st at Galt Arena Gardens, during the Muay Lao Fight – Fightnight 2, presented by Phady’s Muay Thai & Muay Lao Federation, Leo Nguyen won by TKO aka technical knock out.

Radio Waterloo was covering the fight, and via friends of Leo, we were able to snatch this interview just a few weeks after the fight.

We really appreciate Leo and Sifu Zack stopping in with Community Connections. Some legit pieces of advice within this hour.

Huge thanks to Ajarn Khan Phady & Lukman “Lucky” Patel, as well Mary and Clay.

 

