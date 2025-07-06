The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #86

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Jay Williams My Beautiful Chaos – Single Electronic No
Dimitri Di Alencar Machine Heart Electronic No
William Carn’s CHOICES The Unburdening Jazz CanCon
The Chiefs The Beast Is Unleashed Rock No
James Filkins North Manitou Trail New Age No
Men Without Hats I ❤ the 80s – Single Pop CanCon
Thanks Light… Good Timin Rock No
Jay Williams Sex and Vampires – Single Pop No
The Irrepressibles What I Am? Queer! – Single Alternative Radio Edit Available No
Dan Sindel They Only Love You When You’re Winning – EP Rock No
Sonova Frequent Flyer World Guelph CanCon
Sio x Tesfa Williams SIGMA World No
Jay Williams ZYRA (Alex Kelman Remix) – Single Electronic No
Karma Glider From the Haze of a Revved Up Youth Rock CanCon
APACALDA There’s a Shadow in my Room and it isn’t Mine Rock CanCon
Long Branch Arc of the Sun Rock CanCon
Mickey Moone Blue & Lonely Country CanCon
ARK IDENTITY Still In Love – Single Alternative CanCon
Superstar Crush They Keep Calling – Single Rock CanCon
Erica Knox Kerosene – Single Pop CanCon
Andrew Spice Terrible Date – Single Pop NSFR CanCon
Joe Lapinski New Day Rock CanCon
Mark Gane Garden Music New Age CanCon
Afta Hill ILY – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Norine Braun Bolts From the Blue – Single Folk CanCon
Breakfall Heilos – Single Rock CanCon
Shugorei The Charm – Single World No
MEZZIAH E.T.A – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Aaron Hill Are You Ready to Rock Paper Scissors? Rock CanCon
Ev.G Belladonna – Single Hip Hop CanCon
kpec3 arrival Down the Line – Single Religious No
kpec3 arrival kpec3 rap – Single Religious No
Daniel Mayo Larry the Cat – Single Folk CanCon
Spaces Between a year in change Electronic No
Igor Lisul Beautiful Soul – EP Rock / Instrumental No
Flash Poetry Every Ism is a Wasm – Single Hip Hop No
Margantha Blood Moon Sacrifice Metal No
Jawfane Me and All My Demons Metal No
Woodhawk Love Finds a Way Rock CanCon
Brother Buffalo Brother Buffalo Rock No
Joy Adams My Time To Shine – Single Country No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mark Gane – Kiss Me Quick
James Filkins – Sunny Park in Harbor Springs
William Carn’s CHOICES – Snake Plissken Finds Peace
Shugorei – The Charm (feat. Shem Allen & Karin Schaupp)
Sonova – Hooray I’m Free
Sio x Tesfa Williams – Bed License
Spaces Between – HAUZ
Rayelle Bishop – Cleopatra (Cover)
Maison Blanche – Guilty Disco (Radio Edit)
Afta Hill – ILY
MEZZIAH – E.T.A
Ev.G – Belladonna
Flash Poetry – Every Ism is a Wasm
Kpec3 arrival – kpec3 rap
Andrew Spice – Terrible Date
Men Without Hats – I <3 the 80s
Jay Williams – Sex and Vampires
Dan Sindel – AMERICA! AMERICA!
Thanks Light… – California Sober
APACALDA – Dead Weight
Karma Glider – Quasimodo Predicted This
Igor Lisul – Wind Across the Plain
Woodhawk – Grave Shaker
Jawfane – Time Hunts Us All
Margantha – Blood Moon Sacrifice
The Chiefs – Baby Craves Human Flesh
Darren Roy Clarke – Dirty Face and a Broken Screen
Mickey Moone – Blue & Lonely
Erica Knox – Kerosene
Daniel Mayo – Larry the Cat
Joy Adams – My Time to Shine
Breakfall – Helios
Long Branch – Janine’s
U.S. Girls – No Fruit

See y’all next time!

