New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #86

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Jay Williams
|My Beautiful Chaos – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Dimitri Di Alencar
|Machine Heart
|Electronic
|No
|William Carn’s CHOICES
|The Unburdening
|Jazz
|CanCon
|The Chiefs
|The Beast Is Unleashed
|Rock
|No
|James Filkins
|North Manitou Trail
|New Age
|No
|Men Without Hats
|I ❤ the 80s – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Thanks Light…
|Good Timin
|Rock
|No
|Jay Williams
|Sex and Vampires – Single
|Pop
|No
|The Irrepressibles
|What I Am? Queer! – Single
|Alternative
|Radio Edit Available
|No
|Dan Sindel
|They Only Love You When You’re Winning – EP
|Rock
|No
|Sonova
|Frequent Flyer
|World
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Sio x Tesfa Williams
|SIGMA
|World
|No
|Jay Williams
|ZYRA (Alex Kelman Remix) – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Karma Glider
|From the Haze of a Revved Up Youth
|Rock
|CanCon
|APACALDA
|There’s a Shadow in my Room and it isn’t Mine
|Rock
|CanCon
|Long Branch
|Arc of the Sun
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mickey Moone
|Blue & Lonely
|Country
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|Still In Love – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Superstar Crush
|They Keep Calling – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Erica Knox
|Kerosene – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Andrew Spice
|Terrible Date – Single
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Joe Lapinski
|New Day
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mark Gane
|Garden Music
|New Age
|CanCon
|Afta Hill
|ILY – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|Bolts From the Blue – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Breakfall
|Heilos – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Shugorei
|The Charm – Single
|World
|No
|MEZZIAH
|E.T.A – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Aaron Hill
|Are You Ready to Rock Paper Scissors?
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ev.G
|Belladonna – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|Down the Line – Single
|Religious
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|kpec3 rap – Single
|Religious
|No
|Daniel Mayo
|Larry the Cat – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Spaces Between
|a year in change
|Electronic
|No
|Igor Lisul
|Beautiful Soul – EP
|Rock / Instrumental
|No
|Flash Poetry
|Every Ism is a Wasm – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Margantha
|Blood Moon Sacrifice
|Metal
|No
|Jawfane
|Me and All My Demons
|Metal
|No
|Woodhawk
|Love Finds a Way
|Rock
|CanCon
|Brother Buffalo
|Brother Buffalo
|Rock
|No
|Joy Adams
|My Time To Shine – Single
|Country
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Mark Gane – Kiss Me Quick
James Filkins – Sunny Park in Harbor Springs
William Carn’s CHOICES – Snake Plissken Finds Peace
Shugorei – The Charm (feat. Shem Allen & Karin Schaupp)
Sonova – Hooray I’m Free
Sio x Tesfa Williams – Bed License
Spaces Between – HAUZ
Rayelle Bishop – Cleopatra (Cover)
Maison Blanche – Guilty Disco (Radio Edit)
Afta Hill – ILY
MEZZIAH – E.T.A
Ev.G – Belladonna
Flash Poetry – Every Ism is a Wasm
Kpec3 arrival – kpec3 rap
Andrew Spice – Terrible Date
Men Without Hats – I <3 the 80s
Jay Williams – Sex and Vampires
Dan Sindel – AMERICA! AMERICA!
Thanks Light… – California Sober
APACALDA – Dead Weight
Karma Glider – Quasimodo Predicted This
Igor Lisul – Wind Across the Plain
Woodhawk – Grave Shaker
Jawfane – Time Hunts Us All
Margantha – Blood Moon Sacrifice
The Chiefs – Baby Craves Human Flesh
Darren Roy Clarke – Dirty Face and a Broken Screen
Mickey Moone – Blue & Lonely
Erica Knox – Kerosene
Daniel Mayo – Larry the Cat
Joy Adams – My Time to Shine
Breakfall – Helios
Long Branch – Janine’s
U.S. Girls – No Fruit
See y’all next time!