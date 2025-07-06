New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #86

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Jay Williams My Beautiful Chaos – Single Electronic No Dimitri Di Alencar Machine Heart Electronic No William Carn’s CHOICES The Unburdening Jazz CanCon The Chiefs The Beast Is Unleashed Rock No James Filkins North Manitou Trail New Age No Men Without Hats I ❤ the 80s – Single Pop CanCon Thanks Light… Good Timin Rock No Jay Williams Sex and Vampires – Single Pop No The Irrepressibles What I Am? Queer! – Single Alternative Radio Edit Available No Dan Sindel They Only Love You When You’re Winning – EP Rock No Sonova Frequent Flyer World Guelph CanCon Sio x Tesfa Williams SIGMA World No Jay Williams ZYRA (Alex Kelman Remix) – Single Electronic No Karma Glider From the Haze of a Revved Up Youth Rock CanCon APACALDA There’s a Shadow in my Room and it isn’t Mine Rock CanCon Long Branch Arc of the Sun Rock CanCon Mickey Moone Blue & Lonely Country CanCon ARK IDENTITY Still In Love – Single Alternative CanCon Superstar Crush They Keep Calling – Single Rock CanCon Erica Knox Kerosene – Single Pop CanCon Andrew Spice Terrible Date – Single Pop NSFR CanCon Joe Lapinski New Day Rock CanCon Mark Gane Garden Music New Age CanCon Afta Hill ILY – Single Hip Hop CanCon Norine Braun Bolts From the Blue – Single Folk CanCon Breakfall Heilos – Single Rock CanCon Shugorei The Charm – Single World No MEZZIAH E.T.A – Single Hip Hop CanCon Aaron Hill Are You Ready to Rock Paper Scissors? Rock CanCon Ev.G Belladonna – Single Hip Hop CanCon kpec3 arrival Down the Line – Single Religious No kpec3 arrival kpec3 rap – Single Religious No Daniel Mayo Larry the Cat – Single Folk CanCon Spaces Between a year in change Electronic No Igor Lisul Beautiful Soul – EP Rock / Instrumental No Flash Poetry Every Ism is a Wasm – Single Hip Hop No Margantha Blood Moon Sacrifice Metal No Jawfane Me and All My Demons Metal No Woodhawk Love Finds a Way Rock CanCon Brother Buffalo Brother Buffalo Rock No Joy Adams My Time To Shine – Single Country No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Mark Gane – Kiss Me Quick

James Filkins – Sunny Park in Harbor Springs

William Carn’s CHOICES – Snake Plissken Finds Peace

Shugorei – The Charm (feat. Shem Allen & Karin Schaupp)

Sonova – Hooray I’m Free

Sio x Tesfa Williams – Bed License

Spaces Between – HAUZ

Rayelle Bishop – Cleopatra (Cover)

Maison Blanche – Guilty Disco (Radio Edit)

Afta Hill – ILY

MEZZIAH – E.T.A

Ev.G – Belladonna

Flash Poetry – Every Ism is a Wasm

Kpec3 arrival – kpec3 rap

Andrew Spice – Terrible Date

Men Without Hats – I <3 the 80s

Jay Williams – Sex and Vampires

Dan Sindel – AMERICA! AMERICA!

Thanks Light… – California Sober

APACALDA – Dead Weight

Karma Glider – Quasimodo Predicted This

Igor Lisul – Wind Across the Plain

Woodhawk – Grave Shaker

Jawfane – Time Hunts Us All

Margantha – Blood Moon Sacrifice

The Chiefs – Baby Craves Human Flesh

Darren Roy Clarke – Dirty Face and a Broken Screen

Mickey Moone – Blue & Lonely

Erica Knox – Kerosene

Daniel Mayo – Larry the Cat

Joy Adams – My Time to Shine

Breakfall – Helios

Long Branch – Janine’s

U.S. Girls – No Fruit

See y’all next time!