CKMS & Waterloo Taxi Present: Unity Fest KW, on July 12th 2025 in the Uptown Square from 12 pm til 8 pm

Unity Fest KW is a celebration of a partnership between Waterloo Taxi / Lokal and Radio Waterloo, sponsored by Waterloo Taxi, on the 12th of July from 12 PM til 8 PM in the Uptown Waterloo Square. With vendors and diverse entertainment, including CKMS DJs and performers, as well as artists from the community.
Live performances by:
Brandon Szabo,
RealThrax x Slugger
Eddy Cabral
Jordan Kalist
Atardecer ranchero
Alex Deras
RVN
Darwin Ceres
Pressure Drop
Street Hop
Righteous x Pro-Logic x DJ Ron Nelson