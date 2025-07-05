CKMS & Waterloo Taxi Present: Unity Fest KW, on July 12th 2025 in the Uptown Square from 12 pm til 8 pm

Unity Fest KW is a celebration of a partnership between Waterloo Taxi / Lokal and Radio Waterloo, sponsored by Waterloo Taxi, on the 12th of July from 12 PM til 8 PM in the Uptown Waterloo Square. With vendors and diverse entertainment, including CKMS DJs and performers, as well as artists from the community.

Live performances by:

Brandon Szabo,

RealThrax x Slugger

Eddy Cabral

Jordan Kalist

Atardecer ranchero

Alex Deras

RVN

Darwin Ceres

Pressure Drop

Street Hop

Righteous x Pro-Logic x DJ Ron Nelson