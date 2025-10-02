The Clean Up Hour, Mix 338

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — an ode to the summer of 2005, when beef was wild, Hurricane Katrina showed how startlingly bad government incompetence could get, and the new online console generation was coming into bloom.

Tracklist:

Part 1:

Young Maylay – San Andreas Theme Song

Common, Kanye West, & The Last Poets – The Corner

Common & The Last Poets – The Corner (Reprise)

The Game – 300 Bars and Runnin

Young Jeezy & Jay-Z – Go Crazy

Missy Elliott & Mike Jones – Joy

Fat Joe – Safe 2 Say (The Incredible)

Gucci Mane, Boo, & Young Jeezy – Icy

Slim Thug & Pharrell – Already Platinum

Nelly, Paul Wall, Ali, & Gipp – Grillz

Kurupt – Throw Back Muzic ’86

Tony Yayo & G-Unit – I Know You Don’t Love Me

Ying Yang Twins & Pitbull – Shake

Felt – Breaker Down Like a Shotgun

Quasimoto – Bartender Say

Gorillaz & De La Soul – Feel Good Inc.

Black Eyed Peas – Don’t Phunk With My Heart

Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Don’t Hurt Me Dirty

Sean Price & Tek – Onion Head

Kanye West – George Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People

Kanye West – Diamonds From Sierra Leone

Little Brother – What You Do

Mr. SOS – Time (What Is It?)

Big K.R.I.T. – A Rapper With a Dream

Trey Songz & Twista – Gotta Make It

Proof – Kurt Kobain

Buck 65 – The Floor

Part 2:

Bill O’Reilly – Skit

Tony Yayo – It’s My Time

Jim Jones & Hell Rell – Penitentiary Chances

Necro, Ill Bill, Mr. Hyde, Mitch Matlock & Katja Kassin – Edge Play

Juelz Santana – You Can’t Touch This

Mike Epps – F**k You C.O.

J.R. Writer – GatMan Freestyle

9th Wonder, Buckshot, L.E.G.A.C.Y, & Joe Scudda – Out of Town

Memphis Bleek & Rihanna – The One

Olivia – Satisfy Me

Canibus – Stupid Producers

Eminem – Benzino (Skit)

Guru – Too Dark 2 See

See y’all next time!