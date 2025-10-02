The Clean Up Hour, Mix 338

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — an ode to the summer of 2005, when beef was wild, Hurricane Katrina showed how startlingly bad government incompetence could get, and the new online console generation was coming into bloom.
Tracklist:
Part 1:
Young Maylay – San Andreas Theme Song
Common, Kanye West, & The Last Poets – The Corner
Common & The Last Poets – The Corner (Reprise)
The Game – 300 Bars and Runnin
Young Jeezy & Jay-Z – Go Crazy
Missy Elliott & Mike Jones – Joy
Fat Joe – Safe 2 Say (The Incredible)
Gucci Mane, Boo, & Young Jeezy – Icy
Slim Thug & Pharrell – Already Platinum
Nelly, Paul Wall, Ali, & Gipp – Grillz
Kurupt – Throw Back Muzic ’86
Tony Yayo & G-Unit – I Know You Don’t Love Me
Ying Yang Twins & Pitbull – Shake
Felt – Breaker Down Like a Shotgun
Quasimoto – Bartender Say
Gorillaz & De La Soul – Feel Good Inc.
Black Eyed Peas – Don’t Phunk With My Heart
Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Don’t Hurt Me Dirty
Sean Price & Tek – Onion Head
Kanye West – George Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People
Kanye West – Diamonds From Sierra Leone
Little Brother – What You Do
Mr. SOS – Time (What Is It?)
Big K.R.I.T. – A Rapper With a Dream
Trey Songz & Twista – Gotta Make It
Proof – Kurt Kobain
Buck 65 – The Floor
Part 2:
Bill O’Reilly – Skit
Tony Yayo – It’s My Time
Jim Jones & Hell Rell – Penitentiary Chances
Necro, Ill Bill, Mr. Hyde, Mitch Matlock & Katja Kassin – Edge Play
Juelz Santana – You Can’t Touch This
Mike Epps – F**k You C.O.
J.R. Writer – GatMan Freestyle
9th Wonder, Buckshot, L.E.G.A.C.Y, & Joe Scudda – Out of Town
Memphis Bleek & Rihanna – The One
Olivia – Satisfy Me
Canibus – Stupid Producers
Eminem – Benzino (Skit)
Guru – Too Dark 2 See
See y’all next time!