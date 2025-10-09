The Clean Up Hour, Mix 339.

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it tonight, I first need to offer some condolences — RIP PJ Smith, host of No Crap Radio, which aired here on CKMS 102.7 for a brief bit. PJ brought passionate energy to the station, to the act of record collection, and to the general activity of enjoying music. Archives of his show can still be downloaded here, please grab a DL for the sake of archival: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0.

Tonight’s Clean Up Hour takes us back to the summer of 2000 — GPS was no longer just for the military, the human genome was mapped out for the first time, Putin rose to power, and Lebanon got to celebrate something that Palestine has not. The hope for the new millennium might be gone, but its implications are not. Gave us some fun music though!

Tracklist:

Busta Rhymes – Salute Da Gods!!

Nelly – Country Grammar

Three 6 Mafia & UGK – Sippin’ On Some Syrup

De La Soul – Thru Ya City

Lil Kim & Sisqo – How Many Licks

Sum 41 – Summer

Baha Men – Who Let the Dogs Out

Mac Dre, Keak Da Sneak, & P.S.D – Hyphy

Grimm & Ikeman – Watch the Block Bleed

Lil Flip, Chris Ward, Lil Key, B.G., Duke, Will-Lean, C-Note, Shasta, & Ron Wilson – Candycars

Kool Keith – Back Stage Passes

Amil, Eve, Da Brat, & Jay-Z – Road Dawgs

Brotha Lynch Hung & Snoop Dogg – Dog Market

Spice-1 & UGK – Murder Mad Dance

MC Eiht – Must Be Murder

Canibus, Ras Kass, Killah Priest, & Kurupt – Horsementality

Dilated Peoples, Defari, Phil Da Agony, Planet Asia, & White E. Ford – Ear Drums Pop (Remix)

Eminem – The Way I Am

Quasimoto – Low Class Conspiracy

Big L – Flamboyant

Jurassic 5 – Monkey Bars

Zion I & Planet Asia – Critical

Daz Dillinger, Tray Deee, & Mark Morrison – Backstabbers

Suga Free, DJ Quik, Mausberg, Madd Nation, & G.P. – Hotel Motel

Killah Priest – When Will We Learn

Slum Village & D’Angelo – Tell Me

People Under the Stairs – Stay Home

DJ Quik, Mausberg, James DeBarge & Will Hudspeth – Change Da Game

O.P.M. – Heaven Is A Halfpipe (If I Die)

See y’all next time!