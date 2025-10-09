The Clean Up Hour, Mix 339.

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it tonight, I first need to offer some condolences — RIP PJ Smith, host of No Crap Radio, which aired here on CKMS 102.7 for a brief bit. PJ brought passionate energy to the station, to the act of record collection, and to the general activity of enjoying music. Archives of his show can still be downloaded here, please grab a DL for the sake of archival: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0.
Tonight’s Clean Up Hour takes us back to the summer of 2000 — GPS was no longer just for the military, the human genome was mapped out for the first time, Putin rose to power, and Lebanon got to celebrate something that Palestine has not. The hope for the new millennium might be gone, but its implications are not. Gave us some fun music though!
Tracklist:
Busta Rhymes – Salute Da Gods!!
Nelly – Country Grammar
Three 6 Mafia & UGK – Sippin’ On Some Syrup
De La Soul – Thru Ya City
Lil Kim & Sisqo – How Many Licks
Sum 41 – Summer
Baha Men – Who Let the Dogs Out
Mac Dre, Keak Da Sneak, & P.S.D – Hyphy
Grimm & Ikeman – Watch the Block Bleed
Lil Flip, Chris Ward, Lil Key, B.G., Duke, Will-Lean, C-Note, Shasta, & Ron Wilson – Candycars
Kool Keith – Back Stage Passes
Amil, Eve, Da Brat, & Jay-Z – Road Dawgs
Brotha Lynch Hung & Snoop Dogg – Dog Market
Spice-1 & UGK – Murder Mad Dance
MC Eiht – Must Be Murder
Canibus, Ras Kass, Killah Priest, & Kurupt – Horsementality
Dilated Peoples, Defari, Phil Da Agony, Planet Asia, & White E. Ford – Ear Drums Pop (Remix)
Eminem – The Way I Am
Quasimoto – Low Class Conspiracy
Big L – Flamboyant
Jurassic 5 – Monkey Bars
Zion I & Planet Asia – Critical
Daz Dillinger, Tray Deee, & Mark Morrison – Backstabbers
Suga Free, DJ Quik, Mausberg, Madd Nation, & G.P. – Hotel Motel
Killah Priest – When Will We Learn
Slum Village & D’Angelo – Tell Me
People Under the Stairs – Stay Home
DJ Quik, Mausberg, James DeBarge & Will Hudspeth – Change Da Game
O.P.M. – Heaven Is A Halfpipe (If I Die)
