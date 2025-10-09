Interview With Canadian Rap Legend Shad

David Par Radio sat down with Canadian rapper Shad to discuss his new album! The Juno Award winner is releasing his new album on October 31, entitled Start Anew!

Shad rose to fame in 2005 with his debut album When This Is Over. Fast forward to 2008, he received a Juno Award Nomination and he would take home the award in 2011 for Rap Recording of the Year. CBC has named Shad the second-best Canadian hip hop artist of all time.

Take a listen, as Shad discusses his new album, an upcoming event at the Kitchener Public Library, and his 2026 tour!