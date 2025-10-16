The Clean Up Hour, Mix 340: The Shad Interview

What’s up, y’all? As the title of the post suggests, I had the opportunity to interview Shad — legendary Canadian MC, legendary MC overall, and a stand-up guy who didn’t give me a hard time for being 15 minutes late to an interview that I scheduled! We talked about his upcoming album, Start Anew, maintaining optimism in dark times, and the Canadian listenership’s relationship to Canadian Hip Hop at this time. I hope y’all get as much out of this convo as I did.
Also got the usual mix of tunes in here — haven’t played anything new for y’all since August, so it’s time to get right on that. RIP D’Angelo, dedication mix next week.
Tracklist:
Drake, Julia Wolf, & Yeat – DOG HOUSE
Niko B – Stunt jump
Chance the Rapper & BabyChiefDoIt – Drapetomania
Michael Christmas – I’M WITH THE MEXICANS
The Cool Kids & Seafood Sam – Banana in the Tailpipe
J.U.S. & Raphy – How U Want It
Justin Bieber & Hurricane Chris – POPPIN MY S**T
Jay Worthy, Ohgeesy, & Wiz Khalifa – The Jump
Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa, E-40, & Jim Jones – From The Jump (Remix)
Curren$y – Another Benz
Ice Cube – Before Hip Hop
Jay Electronica & Quentin Miller – Who Killed Michael Jackson????????
Jay Electronica – @RealCandaceO…TellUsMore!
Mick Jenkins & EMIL – Pundits (YAPPERS)
Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa – Blog Air
Michael Christmas & Mathilde MX – 90’s ppv
Jeezy & DJ Drama – Snowman Party
Mariah Carey -Type Dangerous
Erick the Architect – LUNCHIN
Kaytranada – DON’T WORRY BABE / I GOT U BABE
Princess Nokia – Beach Babe
El Michels Affair & Shintaro Sakamoto – Indifference
Myka 9 & Blu – LA CA
Earl Sweatshirt – gs vs sac
Jay Electronica – Blood Libel. Who’s That Lying On God?
Joell Ortiz – The Crosswalk
Serengeti – what a day
pami – call my dad
Mac Demarco – Phantom
Westside Gunn & Brother Tom Sos – Amira Kitchen
Domo Genesis & Graymatter – World Gone Mad
Evidence – Nothing’s Perfect
Ghostface Killah & Method Man – You Ma Friend
The Expert & NAHreally – 40 Winks
Atmosphere & Yoni Wolf of WHY? – Yearning
Mobb Deep & Nas – Pour the Henny
Kent Jamz – demon days
Charles Hamilton & DEAD – Tell Me That The World Still Remembers Me
Wednesday – Gary’s II
See y’all next time!