The Clean Up Hour, Mix 340: The Shad Interview

What’s up, y’all? As the title of the post suggests, I had the opportunity to interview Shad — legendary Canadian MC, legendary MC overall, and a stand-up guy who didn’t give me a hard time for being 15 minutes late to an interview that I scheduled! We talked about his upcoming album, Start Anew, maintaining optimism in dark times, and the Canadian listenership’s relationship to Canadian Hip Hop at this time. I hope y’all get as much out of this convo as I did.

Also got the usual mix of tunes in here — haven’t played anything new for y’all since August, so it’s time to get right on that. RIP D’Angelo, dedication mix next week.

Tracklist:

Drake, Julia Wolf, & Yeat – DOG HOUSE

Niko B – Stunt jump

Chance the Rapper & BabyChiefDoIt – Drapetomania

Michael Christmas – I’M WITH THE MEXICANS

The Cool Kids & Seafood Sam – Banana in the Tailpipe

J.U.S. & Raphy – How U Want It

Justin Bieber & Hurricane Chris – POPPIN MY S**T

Jay Worthy, Ohgeesy, & Wiz Khalifa – The Jump

Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa, E-40, & Jim Jones – From The Jump (Remix)

Curren$y – Another Benz

Ice Cube – Before Hip Hop

Jay Electronica & Quentin Miller – Who Killed Michael Jackson????????

Jay Electronica – @RealCandaceO…TellUsMore!

Mick Jenkins & EMIL – Pundits (YAPPERS)

Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa – Blog Air

Michael Christmas & Mathilde MX – 90’s ppv

Jeezy & DJ Drama – Snowman Party

Mariah Carey -Type Dangerous

Erick the Architect – LUNCHIN

Kaytranada – DON’T WORRY BABE / I GOT U BABE

Princess Nokia – Beach Babe

El Michels Affair & Shintaro Sakamoto – Indifference

Myka 9 & Blu – LA CA

Earl Sweatshirt – gs vs sac

Jay Electronica – Blood Libel. Who’s That Lying On God?

Joell Ortiz – The Crosswalk

Serengeti – what a day

pami – call my dad

Mac Demarco – Phantom

Westside Gunn & Brother Tom Sos – Amira Kitchen

Domo Genesis & Graymatter – World Gone Mad

Evidence – Nothing’s Perfect

Ghostface Killah & Method Man – You Ma Friend

The Expert & NAHreally – 40 Winks

Atmosphere & Yoni Wolf of WHY? – Yearning

Mobb Deep & Nas – Pour the Henny

Kent Jamz – demon days

Charles Hamilton & DEAD – Tell Me That The World Still Remembers Me

Wednesday – Gary’s II

See y’all next time!