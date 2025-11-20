The Clean Up Hour, Mix 345

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is the year’s final ode to 2015, looking back at the last four months of a strange, foreboding year. Memes, political tension, and an abyssal feeling were, at the least, soundtracked by a lot great tunes.

Tracklist:

Rick Ross – We Gon Make It

Travis Scott & Quavo – Oh My Dis Side

Drake & Future – Diamonds Dancing

Mac Miller – Rush Hour

Michael Christmas – Hate

The Game, Dej Loaf, & Sha Sha – Step Up

YG, Blanco, & DB the General – Driving Like I’m Loco

Wiki & Nasty Nigel – Living With My Moms

Big K.R.I.T, Ludacris, & K. Camp – Shakem Off

NxWorries – Droogs

Plies – Ritz Carlton

Tory Lanez – Juvenile Freestyle

Lil B – I Was Born Poor

Quentin Miller – Cease and Desist

Jay Rock & Isaiah Rashad – Wanna Ride

Freddie Gibbs – F***in Up The Count

Pusha T & Beanie Sigel – Keep Dealing

Kendrick Lamar – Black Friday

The Game & Anderson .Paak – Magnus Carlsen

Kirk Knight – Heaven Is For Real

Erykah Badu – Medley: What’s Yo Phone Number/Telephone (Ghost of Screw Mix)

GoldLink – Zipporah

Casey Veggies & BJ the Chicago Kid – Life Song

Logic & Jesse Boykins III – Paradise

YG & Slim 400 – Goapele

Charles Hamilton & Laurel – Down the Line

Lil Peep – The Way I See Things

Lil Peep – Star Shopping

Isaiah Rashad – Nelly

Rav – 1,000 Years in the Mountains

Archy Marshall – Sex With Nobody

Joe Budden, Jadakiss, & Marsha Ambrosius – Make It Through The Night

Sir Michael Rocks – Alone

Yelawolf – To Whom It May Concern

Logic, Slug, & Killer Mike – Tree of Life

R.A.P Ferreira – An Encyclopedia

Busdriver – Species of Property

Larry Fisherman – Smile

dj khaled lost at sea on a jet ski while on snapchat

DJ Khaled, Jeremih, Chris Brown, August Alsina, & Future – Hold You Down

DJ Khaled, Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous, & Ace Hood – Hold You Down (Remix)

See y’all next time!