The Clean Up Hour, Mix 345

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is the year’s final ode to 2015, looking back at the last four months of a strange, foreboding year. Memes, political tension, and an abyssal feeling were, at the least, soundtracked by a lot great tunes.
Tracklist:
Rick Ross – We Gon Make It
Travis Scott & Quavo – Oh My Dis Side
Drake & Future – Diamonds Dancing
Mac Miller – Rush Hour
Michael Christmas – Hate
The Game, Dej Loaf, & Sha Sha – Step Up
YG, Blanco, & DB the General – Driving Like I’m Loco
Wiki & Nasty Nigel – Living With My Moms
Big K.R.I.T, Ludacris, & K. Camp – Shakem Off
NxWorries – Droogs
Plies – Ritz Carlton
Tory Lanez – Juvenile Freestyle
Lil B – I Was Born Poor
Quentin Miller – Cease and Desist
Jay Rock & Isaiah Rashad – Wanna Ride
Freddie Gibbs – F***in Up The Count
Pusha T & Beanie Sigel – Keep Dealing
Kendrick Lamar – Black Friday
The Game & Anderson .Paak – Magnus Carlsen
Kirk Knight – Heaven Is For Real
Erykah Badu – Medley: What’s Yo Phone Number/Telephone (Ghost of Screw Mix)
GoldLink – Zipporah
Casey Veggies & BJ the Chicago Kid – Life Song
Logic & Jesse Boykins III – Paradise
YG & Slim 400 – Goapele
Charles Hamilton & Laurel – Down the Line
Lil Peep – The Way I See Things
Lil Peep – Star Shopping
Isaiah Rashad – Nelly
Rav – 1,000 Years in the Mountains
Archy Marshall – Sex With Nobody
Joe Budden, Jadakiss, & Marsha Ambrosius – Make It Through The Night
Sir Michael Rocks – Alone
Yelawolf – To Whom It May Concern
Logic, Slug, & Killer Mike – Tree of Life
R.A.P Ferreira – An Encyclopedia
Busdriver – Species of Property
Larry Fisherman – Smile
dj khaled lost at sea on a jet ski while on snapchat
DJ Khaled, Jeremih, Chris Brown, August Alsina, & Future – Hold You Down
DJ Khaled, Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous, & Ace Hood – Hold You Down (Remix)
See y’all next time!