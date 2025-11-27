The Clean Up Hour, Mix 346

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — we come back full circle. Five years ago, the Odes series started by looking back ten years to 2010; now, five years later, we finish the odyssey of looking back 15 years, when I was basically experiencing what Neo experienced in the Matrix, but everyday, and in the form of .zip and mp3 files.
Tracklist:
Lil B – Wonton Soup
Kanye West, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Lloyd Banks, Ryan Leslie, & John Legend – Christian Dior Denim Flow
Kanye West, Kid Cudi, & Raekwon – Gorgeous
Nicki Minaj & Kanye West – Blazin
Waka Flocka Flame & Cap – O Let’s Do It
Waka Flocka Flame, satan, Rick Ross, & Gucci Mane – O Let’s Do It (Remix)
Lupe Fiasco – SLR (Super Lupe Rap)
Nipsey Hussle – 7 Days a Week
Tech N9NE – Table and Chest Stress
Gangrene – Take Drugs
Yelawolf – That’s What We On Now
Vado – Polo
Rick Ross & Drake – Made Men
Lil B & Cormega – I Killed Hip Hop
Lloyd Banks & Juelz Santana – Beamer, Benz, or Bentley
Lloyd Banks, The Dream, Ludacris, Jadakiss, & Yo Gotti – Beamer, Benz, or Bentley (Remix)
Sheek Louch & DJ Webstar – Club Jam Packed
Cali Swag District – Teach Me How To Dougie
Cali Swag District, Jermaine Dupri, B.O.B., Bow Wow, Red Cafe, and a bonus Sean Kingston appearance – Teach Me How to Dougie (Remix)
Lil B – Hipster Girls
Chiddy Bang – Truth
Far East Movement & Keri Hilson – Don’t Look Now
Das Racist & Chairlift – Fashion Party
David Banner & 9th Wonder – Mas 4
Malice – Freestyle
Young Buck – Smoke Our Life Away
Fashawn – Dark Fantasy (Freestyle)
Freddie Gibbs – Learn to Duck
Lloyd Banks – Reach Out
Curren$y & Raekwon – Michael Knight (Remix)
T.I., Scarface, & Mitchelle’l – How Life Changed
Big K.R.I.T – Some Days Freestyle
Kendrick Lamar & Ab-Soul – P&P 1.5
Joe Budden & Crooked I – Sober Up
Joe Budden, Pusha T, & Styles P – Dessert For Thought
J. Cole – Too Deep for the Intro
Kid Cudi – Mr. Rager
Drake – Paris Morton Music
Atmosphere – To All My Friends
1982 & Freddie Gibbs – Falling
Jay Rock – Get On Your S**t
Lil Wayne & Drake – Right Above It
See y’all next time!