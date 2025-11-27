The Clean Up Hour, Mix 346

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — we come back full circle. Five years ago, the Odes series started by looking back ten years to 2010; now, five years later, we finish the odyssey of looking back 15 years, when I was basically experiencing what Neo experienced in the Matrix, but everyday, and in the form of .zip and mp3 files.

Tracklist:

Lil B – Wonton Soup

Kanye West, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Lloyd Banks, Ryan Leslie, & John Legend – Christian Dior Denim Flow

Kanye West, Kid Cudi, & Raekwon – Gorgeous

Nicki Minaj & Kanye West – Blazin

Waka Flocka Flame & Cap – O Let’s Do It

Waka Flocka Flame, satan, Rick Ross, & Gucci Mane – O Let’s Do It (Remix)

Lupe Fiasco – SLR (Super Lupe Rap)

Nipsey Hussle – 7 Days a Week

Tech N9NE – Table and Chest Stress

Gangrene – Take Drugs

Yelawolf – That’s What We On Now

Vado – Polo

Rick Ross & Drake – Made Men

Lil B & Cormega – I Killed Hip Hop

Lloyd Banks & Juelz Santana – Beamer, Benz, or Bentley

Lloyd Banks, The Dream, Ludacris, Jadakiss, & Yo Gotti – Beamer, Benz, or Bentley (Remix)

Sheek Louch & DJ Webstar – Club Jam Packed

Cali Swag District – Teach Me How To Dougie

Cali Swag District, Jermaine Dupri, B.O.B., Bow Wow, Red Cafe, and a bonus Sean Kingston appearance – Teach Me How to Dougie (Remix)

Lil B – Hipster Girls

Chiddy Bang – Truth

Far East Movement & Keri Hilson – Don’t Look Now

Das Racist & Chairlift – Fashion Party

David Banner & 9th Wonder – Mas 4

Malice – Freestyle

Young Buck – Smoke Our Life Away

Fashawn – Dark Fantasy (Freestyle)

Freddie Gibbs – Learn to Duck

Lloyd Banks – Reach Out

Curren$y & Raekwon – Michael Knight (Remix)

T.I., Scarface, & Mitchelle’l – How Life Changed

Big K.R.I.T – Some Days Freestyle

Kendrick Lamar & Ab-Soul – P&P 1.5

Joe Budden & Crooked I – Sober Up

Joe Budden, Pusha T, & Styles P – Dessert For Thought

J. Cole – Too Deep for the Intro

Kid Cudi – Mr. Rager

Drake – Paris Morton Music

Atmosphere – To All My Friends

1982 & Freddie Gibbs – Falling

Jay Rock – Get On Your S**t

Lil Wayne & Drake – Right Above It

See y’all next time!