The Clean Up Hour, Mix 353

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — my discoveries of 2025! Dedicated to music that was not released in 2025, which I discovered for the first time. Not much more to explain than that. Entries are listed in square brackets.
Also, I have launched a Substack, check it out here if you’re so inclined: https://mopheadmusings.substack.com/
Tracklist:
Aether – Chi-Leung’s Domain [Viewfinder OST]
The Cranberries – Salvation [To The Faithful Departed]
The Streets – Going Through Hell (feat. Robert Harvey) [2006-2011 releases]
The Streets – the morning after the day off one (feat. trim)
Outsidaz – Fuck Y’all N***az (feat. Rah Digga) [Night Life EP]
Cibo Matto – Know Your Chicken [Cibo Matto Discography]
Fun Lovin’ Criminals – Bombin’ The L [Come Find Yourself]
Bass is Base – Westside Funk (WSF) [Memories of the Soulshack Survivor]
Cibo Matto – Emerald Tuesday
Midicronica – San Francisco [#501]
Peter McConnell – Campground Quest [Psychonauts 2 OST]
Fantastic Plastic Machine – Bachelor Pad (F.P.M Edit) [Self-Titled]
Peter McConnell – Truman’s Ship in a Bottle
Yeo Joon Han – Yes Man [Sell Out! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Peter McConnell – Rise Up Milkman [Psychonauts: Original Cinematic Score]
The Streets – Memento Mori [The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living]
Pulp – Cocaine Socialism [This is Hardcore]
Bass is Base – Days of the Week
Jazz Liberatorz – Easy My Mind (feat. Tre Hardson) [Clin d’Oleil]
Ski Beatz – Fly By (feat. Curren$y) [Ski Beatz 24 Hour Karate School Presents Twilight Zone]
Fishmans – Sunny Blue [Fishmans Discography]
Fishmans – Weather Report
Midicronica – Blue Velvet
Jazz Liberatorz – Blue Avenue [Fruit of the Past]
Cibo Matto – Sunday (Parts I and II)
The Cranberries – Forever Yellow Skies
Pulp – TV Movie
Cibo Matto – Sugar Water (Acoustic)
Dan Hess – Bravissimo! [Pilot Wings 64 OST]
The Weather Report – Black Market [8:30]
Takuya Kuroda – Afro Blues [Rising Son]
Back Alley Kat – Ghost Capture [Sly Cooper and the Gang In…]
Back Alley Kat – Frame Team Iceland
Peter McConnell – Landing at the Luctopus
Peter McConnell – Whispering Rock [Psychonauts OST]
Peter McConnell – Stay Out of the Moonlight
Dan Hess – Birdman
Uyama Hiroto – 81summer [A Son of the Sun]
See y’all next time!