The Clean Up Hour, Mix 353

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — my discoveries of 2025! Dedicated to music that was not released in 2025, which I discovered for the first time. Not much more to explain than that. Entries are listed in square brackets.

Also, I have launched a Substack, check it out here if you’re so inclined: https://mopheadmusings.substack.com/

Tracklist:

Aether – Chi-Leung’s Domain [Viewfinder OST]

The Cranberries – Salvation [To The Faithful Departed]

The Streets – Going Through Hell (feat. Robert Harvey) [2006-2011 releases]

The Streets – the morning after the day off one (feat. trim)

Outsidaz – Fuck Y’all N***az (feat. Rah Digga) [Night Life EP]

Cibo Matto – Know Your Chicken [Cibo Matto Discography]

Fun Lovin’ Criminals – Bombin’ The L [Come Find Yourself]

Bass is Base – Westside Funk (WSF) [Memories of the Soulshack Survivor]

Cibo Matto – Emerald Tuesday

Midicronica – San Francisco [#501]

Peter McConnell – Campground Quest [Psychonauts 2 OST]

Fantastic Plastic Machine – Bachelor Pad (F.P.M Edit) [Self-Titled]

Peter McConnell – Truman’s Ship in a Bottle

Yeo Joon Han – Yes Man [Sell Out! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]

Peter McConnell – Rise Up Milkman [Psychonauts: Original Cinematic Score]

The Streets – Memento Mori [The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living]

Pulp – Cocaine Socialism [This is Hardcore]

Bass is Base – Days of the Week

Jazz Liberatorz – Easy My Mind (feat. Tre Hardson) [Clin d’Oleil]

Ski Beatz – Fly By (feat. Curren$y) [Ski Beatz 24 Hour Karate School Presents Twilight Zone]

Fishmans – Sunny Blue [Fishmans Discography]

Fishmans – Weather Report

Midicronica – Blue Velvet

Jazz Liberatorz – Blue Avenue [Fruit of the Past]

Cibo Matto – Sunday (Parts I and II)

The Cranberries – Forever Yellow Skies

Pulp – TV Movie

Cibo Matto – Sugar Water (Acoustic)

Dan Hess – Bravissimo! [Pilot Wings 64 OST]

The Weather Report – Black Market [8:30]

Takuya Kuroda – Afro Blues [Rising Son]

Back Alley Kat – Ghost Capture [Sly Cooper and the Gang In…]

Back Alley Kat – Frame Team Iceland

Peter McConnell – Landing at the Luctopus

Peter McConnell – Whispering Rock [Psychonauts OST]

Peter McConnell – Stay Out of the Moonlight

Dan Hess – Birdman

Uyama Hiroto – 81summer [A Son of the Sun]

See y’all next time!