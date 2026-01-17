Synthetronic 80s – Episode #7 – 2026-01-17

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #7 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m59s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:41
|Obsession (Dance Remix)
|Animotion
|06:35
|Video Killed The Radio Star
|The Buggles
|09:52
|Smalltown Boy
|Bronski Beat
|14:46
|Call Me
|Blondie
|18:09
|The Reflex
|Duran Duran
|23:28
|I Won’t Let You Go
|New Regime
|27:06
|Freedom
|Wham!
|32:00
|My Dreams Of You
|The Box
|35:54
|Pump Up The Jam
|Technotronic
|39:23
|Mirror Mirror
|Dollar
|42:46
|Over And Over (Extended Version)
|Atrium
|47:51
|[spoken interlude]
|54:03
|Rockit
|Herbie Hancock
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage