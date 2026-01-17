Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #7 – 2026-01-17

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:41 Obsession (Dance Remix) Animotion
06:35 Video Killed The Radio Star The Buggles
09:52 Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat
14:46 Call Me Blondie
18:09 The Reflex Duran Duran
23:28 I Won’t Let You Go New Regime
27:06 Freedom Wham!
32:00 My Dreams Of You The Box
35:54 Pump Up The Jam Technotronic
39:23 Mirror Mirror Dollar
42:46 Over And Over (Extended Version) Atrium
47:51 [spoken interlude]
54:03 Rockit Herbie Hancock

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

