Synthetronic 80s – Episode #7 – 2026-01-17

TIME TITLE ARTIST

00:41 Obsession (Dance Remix) Animotion

06:35 Video Killed The Radio Star The Buggles

09:52 Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat

14:46 Call Me Blondie

18:09 The Reflex Duran Duran

23:28 I Won’t Let You Go New Regime

27:06 Freedom Wham!

32:00 My Dreams Of You The Box

35:54 Pump Up The Jam Technotronic

39:23 Mirror Mirror Dollar

42:46 Over And Over (Extended Version) Atrium

47:51 [spoken interlude]