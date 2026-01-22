The Clean Up Hour, Mix 354

What’s up, y’all? Tonight is the first “general state of things” of the year. An omen, if ever there was one.
Tracklist:
Kevin Colombin – Messenger (Original Soundtrack)
Danny Brown & JOHNNASCUS – 1999
Blu & Theophilus London – Morning Dew
Danny Brown – Lift You Up
ThorHighHeels – I Bleed Flowers
Wale – Mirroronabenz
Michael Christmas – Got Ya Money (Freestyle)
The Game & Jeremih – Rotation
Casey Veggies & Jay Worthy – Ain’t My B***h
Wiz Khalifa, RMR, & Max B – Back Against The Wall
Big K.R.I.T. – Not In The Whip
21 Savage & Latto – POP IT
Conway the Machine – Crazy Avery
Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, & Stove God Cooks – Body Bag Benny
A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator – Fish N Steak (What It Is)
NEU NGZ – Beb e
SLACKERS – Termination Clause
Marquise!, Grubby Pawz, Michael Christmas, & Luke Bar$ – Dawg!
G Perico – Turn Up
Ab-Soul – CHRIST’S CAKE
CunninLynguists – Love Me Like You Used To
Blu, Holly, MED, Cashus King, & Donel Smokes – Faded
J.U.S & Quentin Ahmad DaGod – Shady Records
Anti-Lilly, Awon, & Phoniks – Swim in Fire
Serengeti – a little backstory on hal
John Wells – I called your phone
Your Old Droog & Count Bass D – CONFETTI
New World Color – Grey Heaven
Blu – Therapy
idialedyournumber – 6:00 AM
Bike for Three! – Always I Will Miss You. Always You. (Demo)
Your Old Droog – GHOSTWRITER
Blu & L’Orange – Why Do Anything If I Can’t Sleep At Night?
De La Soul & Gina Loring – Different World
Nas & DJ Premier – 3rd Childhood
Minji – so in love
See y’all next time!