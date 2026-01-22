The Clean Up Hour, Mix 354

What’s up, y’all? Tonight is the first “general state of things” of the year. An omen, if ever there was one.

Tracklist:

Kevin Colombin – Messenger (Original Soundtrack)

Danny Brown & JOHNNASCUS – 1999

Blu & Theophilus London – Morning Dew

Danny Brown – Lift You Up

ThorHighHeels – I Bleed Flowers

Wale – Mirroronabenz

Michael Christmas – Got Ya Money (Freestyle)

The Game & Jeremih – Rotation

Casey Veggies & Jay Worthy – Ain’t My B***h

Wiz Khalifa, RMR, & Max B – Back Against The Wall

Big K.R.I.T. – Not In The Whip

21 Savage & Latto – POP IT

Conway the Machine – Crazy Avery

Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, & Stove God Cooks – Body Bag Benny

A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator – Fish N Steak (What It Is)

NEU NGZ – Beb e

SLACKERS – Termination Clause

Marquise!, Grubby Pawz, Michael Christmas, & Luke Bar$ – Dawg!

G Perico – Turn Up

Ab-Soul – CHRIST’S CAKE

CunninLynguists – Love Me Like You Used To

Blu, Holly, MED, Cashus King, & Donel Smokes – Faded

J.U.S & Quentin Ahmad DaGod – Shady Records

Anti-Lilly, Awon, & Phoniks – Swim in Fire

Serengeti – a little backstory on hal

John Wells – I called your phone

Your Old Droog & Count Bass D – CONFETTI

New World Color – Grey Heaven

Blu – Therapy

idialedyournumber – 6:00 AM

Bike for Three! – Always I Will Miss You. Always You. (Demo)

Your Old Droog – GHOSTWRITER

Blu & L’Orange – Why Do Anything If I Can’t Sleep At Night?

De La Soul & Gina Loring – Different World

Nas & DJ Premier – 3rd Childhood

Minji – so in love

See y’all next time!