Shuffle Time #1 — January 24, 2026

This is my official first regularly scheduled show. For the uninitiated, this is a show where I play music that emulates the experience of listening to my library on shuffle.
I’ve got 12 songs from 12 countries this time—had to do one where everything was from a different country, and why not get it out of my system right away? (I guess I’ll have to do a show with songs from all different decades at some point, too.) Unintentionally, I’ve got a lot of warm countries to contrast with this cold, cold week we’ve had. Hopefully I can warm you up a little. Hopefully I can warm myself up a little.
The picture is of Rubén González in Wim Wenders’ documentary Buena Vista Social Club, which I watched last night. Loved this scene of all these children excitedly gathering around him playing piano in a sort of communal area. Music for the people.
If you want to listen to my previous show, you can listen here: https://radiowaterloo.ca/hyos-shuffle-time/ We can call that episode 0.
Songs played
- Gilberto Gil — “O canto da ema” (1972)
- Mass of the Fermenting Dregs — “He Is Outside, She Is Inside” (2009)
- The New Pornographers — “Champions of Red Wine” (2014)
- Junior Senior — “Move Your Feet” (2002)
- Café Tacuba — “El baile y el salón” (1994)
- Yung Kayo — “Who You Gon Call” (2022)
- Augustus Pablo — “King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown” (1974)
- Jean-Phillipe Rameau (perf. Trevor Pinnock) — “Les cyclopes” (from Pièces de clavecin, Suite in D Major, RCT 3) (1724)
- Rubén González— “Chanchullo” (2000)
- Popol Vuh — “Der große krieger” (1976)
- Burial — “Rough Sleeper” (2012)
- Mulatu Astatke — “Tezeta” (1972)