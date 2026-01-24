Shuffle Time #1 — January 24, 2026

This is my official first regularly scheduled show. For the uninitiated, this is a show where I play music that emulates the experience of listening to my library on shuffle.

I’ve got 12 songs from 12 countries this time—had to do one where everything was from a different country, and why not get it out of my system right away? (I guess I’ll have to do a show with songs from all different decades at some point, too.) Unintentionally, I’ve got a lot of warm countries to contrast with this cold, cold week we’ve had. Hopefully I can warm you up a little. Hopefully I can warm myself up a little.

The picture is of Rubén González in Wim Wenders’ documentary Buena Vista Social Club, which I watched last night. Loved this scene of all these children excitedly gathering around him playing piano in a sort of communal area. Music for the people.

If you want to listen to my previous show, you can listen here: https://radiowaterloo.ca/hyos-shuffle-time/ We can call that episode 0.

Recording

Songs played