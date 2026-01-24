Engineering a Self-Funding Machine with Adam Finch

Why Elite Professionals are Failing the Science of Keeping Wealth

In this episode, Senior Wealth Strategist Sunny Kochar sits down with Adam Finch, a Project Scheduling Specialist and Real Estate Investor, to discuss the “Baby Boomer Exodus” from the construction industry and the rising tide of AI. Adam shares his “Kinetic Wealth” journey, moving from a licensed carpenter to owning a multi-property portfolio that funds his lifestyle. Learn why the “Save and Wait” model is dead and how to apply an Engineering Mindset to your personal economy to retire 3x faster. We dive into the “Five Fs” of fulfillment and the critical importance of “Money Velocity” in a high-tax environment.

The “Big Domino”: Why Your High-Demand Skill is Not Your Security

Most high-earners are winning the ‘Income Game’ but losing the ‘Science of Keeping It.’ Whether you are a PhD or a Master Tradesperson, relying on a single-income stream leaves you one corporate restructuring away from the ‘Income Cliff.’

What You Will Learn

[08:00] The 91% Paradox: Why elite professionals are “Income Rich” but “Structure Poor.”

Why elite professionals are “Income Rich” but “Structure Poor.” [17:00] Kinetic vs. Static Wealth: Moving money from “Dead Equity” in your drywall into a self-funding machine.

Moving money from “Dead Equity” in your drywall into a self-funding machine. [25:00] The Baby Boomer Exodus: How the skilled trades shortage and AI are shifting the Canadian economy.

How the skilled trades shortage and AI are shifting the Canadian economy. [32:00] Money Velocity: Why money must stay in motion to create true fulfillment.

Why money must stay in motion to create true fulfillment. [41:00] The 5 Fs: Auditing your life for Faith, Family, Fitness, and Fun—not just Finance.

🎧 READ THE DIRECTOR’S CUT: Want to see the mathematical proof and visual charts discussed in this episode?

Click here to read “Tax Deductible Mortgage Canada: The 2026 Executive Blueprint” on the Hexavision Blog.

Reference the Money Compass Framework discussed in this episode to see how Adam Finch applied construction logic to personal wealth.

Ready to Engineer Your Wealth? We offer a complimentary 15-Minute “Dead Equity” Analysis to calculate your potential tax refund and borrowing capacity.

BOOK YOUR “DEAD EQUITY” ANALYSIS