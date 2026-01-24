Engineering a Self-Funding Machine with Adam Finch

Why Elite Professionals are Failing the Science of Keeping Wealth
The “Big Domino”: Why Your High-Demand Skill is Not Your Security
Most high-earners are winning the ‘Income Game’ but losing the ‘Science of Keeping It.’ Whether you are a PhD or a Master Tradesperson, relying on a single-income stream leaves you one corporate restructuring away from the ‘Income Cliff.’
What You Will Learn
- [08:00] The 91% Paradox: Why elite professionals are “Income Rich” but “Structure Poor.”
- [17:00] Kinetic vs. Static Wealth: Moving money from “Dead Equity” in your drywall into a self-funding machine.
- [25:00] The Baby Boomer Exodus: How the skilled trades shortage and AI are shifting the Canadian economy.
- [32:00] Money Velocity: Why money must stay in motion to create true fulfillment.
- [41:00] The 5 Fs: Auditing your life for Faith, Family, Fitness, and Fun—not just Finance.
Reference the Money Compass Framework discussed in this episode to see how Adam Finch applied construction logic to personal wealth.
