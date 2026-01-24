Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #8 – 2026-01-24

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #8 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m55s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:40 Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (12” Version) Eurythmics
05:26 I Think We’re Alone Now Tiffany
09:06 Look Who’s Crying Now David Gibson
12:15 She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals
15:42 Waiting For Another Chance (12” Version) Endgames
20:33 Mr. Roboto (Album Version) Styx
25:58 The Way Of Life (Flashback Mix) Catch 22
30:31 Always Something There To Remind Me Naked Eyes
33:59 I Cry For You (Club Mix) Shy Rose
41:01 Things Can Only Get Better (Extended Mix Edit) Howard Jones
47:31 [spoken interlude]
53:20 Little Flower (Instrumental Version) Thomas & Schubert

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

