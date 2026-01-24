Synthetronic 80s – Episode #8 – 2026-01-24

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #8 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m55s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:40
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (12” Version)
|Eurythmics
|05:26
|I Think We’re Alone Now
|Tiffany
|09:06
|Look Who’s Crying Now
|David Gibson
|12:15
|She Drives Me Crazy
|Fine Young Cannibals
|15:42
|Waiting For Another Chance (12” Version)
|Endgames
|20:33
|Mr. Roboto (Album Version)
|Styx
|25:58
|The Way Of Life (Flashback Mix)
|Catch 22
|30:31
|Always Something There To Remind Me
|Naked Eyes
|33:59
|I Cry For You (Club Mix)
|Shy Rose
|41:01
|Things Can Only Get Better (Extended Mix Edit)
|Howard Jones
|47:31
|[spoken interlude]
|53:20
|Little Flower (Instrumental Version)
|Thomas & Schubert
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
