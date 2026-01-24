Synthetronic 80s – Episode #8 – 2026-01-24

TIME TITLE ARTIST

00:40 Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (12” Version) Eurythmics

05:26 I Think We’re Alone Now Tiffany

09:06 Look Who’s Crying Now David Gibson

12:15 She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals

15:42 Waiting For Another Chance (12” Version) Endgames

20:33 Mr. Roboto (Album Version) Styx

25:58 The Way Of Life (Flashback Mix) Catch 22

30:31 Always Something There To Remind Me Naked Eyes

33:59 I Cry For You (Club Mix) Shy Rose

41:01 Things Can Only Get Better (Extended Mix Edit) Howard Jones

47:31 [spoken interlude]