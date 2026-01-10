HYOS: Shuffle Time is a show where you get the experience of listening on shuffle without the chaos.

I love listening to my library on shuffle. It gives me the chance to surprise myself with tracks I’d forgotten about, get more familiar with tracks I haven’t heard much, and spontaneously meet my old favourites again. Plus, I still get a kick from the whiplash of jumping from quiet folk to ecstatic dance music to abstract jazz. I won’t subject you to the complete disorder of shuffle, but I can give you a taste (with some of my own chatter on the side!). Expect music from any genre, any time period, anywhere in the world.

Recording

Pardon some technical hiccups and such—first show, still figuring some things out. Altogether not a bad first show!

Tracks played

In true shuffle nature I recommend looking at this after listening, so you can be surprised by the music itself and check it out later. But it’s up to you!

The Sugarcubes — “Motorcrash” (1988)

Étoile de Dakar — “Thiely” (1978)

INXS — “New Sensation” (1987)

Power Trip — “Executioner’s Tax” (2017)

X — “Alphabetland” (2020)

Masashi Hamauzu — “Blitz Off!” (2000)

Jamie xx — “Sleep Sound” (2015)

Antonio Vivaldi (cond. Trevor Pinnock, perf. The English Concert) — “Presto” (from Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 8, RV 315, “Summer”) (1725)

Sonny Rollins — “Strode Rode” (1956)

Loona — “Loonatic” (2017)

Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment (feat. Jamila Woods) — “Sunday Candy” (2015)

William Finn (perf. Keith Byron Kirk, Malcolm Gets, and company) — “Heart and Music” (1995)

R. D. Burman (perf. Asha Bhosle) — “Teri Meri Yaari Badi Purani” (1974)

The Monroe Brothers — “My Long Journey Home” (1936)

Pete Townshend — “And I Moved” (1980)

John Lee Hooker — “Boom Boom” (1962)

Mamer — “Kargashai” (2009)

HYOS: Shuffle Time was hosted by Aaron Cornies and aired on CKMS-FM on Saturday 10 January 2025 from Midnight to 1:00am.