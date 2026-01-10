CAR287 Presents “The Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution” in which Terry Ferguson from the band CAR287 interviews up and coming bands from the Winnipeg original music scene.
CAR287 Presents “The Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution” is hosted by Terry Ferguson and airs on CKMS-FM on Mondays every four weeks from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
Recent Episodes
The Manitoba Rockin Revolution – Show 2 – Jan 12 2026 Subscribe to the podcast! Time Content Creator/Artist Album/Show Category 00:00 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 1 Show Intro.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitboa Rockin Revolution 03:35 Opening Song CAR287 Looking Through The Lens Rock / CanCon 07:58 CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 … Continue reading The Manitoba Rockin Revolution – Show 2 – Jan 12 2026
