Car 287 (letters on a red and white shield, like a highway sign)CAR287 Presents “The Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution” in which Terry Ferguson from the band CAR287 interviews up and coming bands from the Winnipeg original music scene.

CAR287 Presents “The Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution” is hosted by Terry Ferguson and airs on CKMS-FM on Mondays every four weeks from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

The Manitoba Rockin Revolution – Show 2 – Jan 12 2026 Subscribe to the podcast!     Time Content Creator/Artist Album/Show Category 00:00 CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 Part 1 Show Intro.mp3 TERRENCE FERGUSON Manitboa Rockin Revolution 03:35 Opening Song CAR287 Looking Through The Lens Rock / CanCon 07:58 CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 2 Jan 12 2026 … Continue reading The Manitoba Rockin Revolution – Show 2 – Jan 12 2026
HYOS: CAR287 Presents Manitoba Rock Revolution Show 1 HYOS: CAR287 Presents Manitoba Rock Revolution is a show hosted by the band CAR287 and where each band member selects an indie artist’s song to play, and then we spin a few of our own in there and talk about the history of the song. HYOS: CAR287 Presents Manitoba Rock Revolution is hosted by Terry … Continue reading HYOS: CAR287 Presents Manitoba Rock Revolution Show 1

