Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #6 – 2026-01-10

Leave a comment

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #6 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:41 True Faith ’87 (Shep Pettibone Remix Edit) New Order
06:34 Fire (Radio Version) Radiorama
12:28 Jump (Extended Version) Van Halen
17:17 Orinoco Flow Enya
21:40 A Criminal Mind Gowan
28:55 Trans-X Living On Video
34:38 Don’t You Want Me The Human League
38:31 Lay All Your Love On Me ABBA
42:59 Stop! (12” Remix) Erasure
48:41 [spoken interlude]
54:35 Only You (Five Remix Instrumental) Savage

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

CKMS sunflower logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the podcast!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.