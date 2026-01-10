Synthetronic 80s – Episode #6 – 2026-01-10

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #6 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:41
|True Faith ’87 (Shep Pettibone Remix Edit)
|New Order
|06:34
|Fire (Radio Version)
|Radiorama
|12:28
|Jump (Extended Version)
|Van Halen
|17:17
|Orinoco Flow
|Enya
|21:40
|A Criminal Mind
|Gowan
|28:55
|Trans-X
|Living On Video
|34:38
|Don’t You Want Me
|The Human League
|38:31
|Lay All Your Love On Me
|ABBA
|42:59
|Stop! (12” Remix)
|Erasure
|48:41
|[spoken interlude]
|54:35
|Only You (Five Remix Instrumental)
|Savage
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage