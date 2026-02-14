CAR287 Presents "The Manitoba Rockin' Revolution", New Music, Shows

CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin’ Revolution – Show 3 – Feb 9, 2026

Time

Content

Album

Artist

Category

00:00

CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Feb 9 2026 Part 1.mp3 show intro

Manitoba Rockin Revolution

TERRENCE FERGUSON

Rock / CanCon

01:24

Opening Song

Looking Through The Lens

CAR287

Rock / CanCon

04:46

CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Feb 9 2026 part 2.mp3

Interview – The Haileys

Manitoba Rockin Revolution

TERRENCE FERGUSON

Rock / CanCon

11:42

Recluse

Get a Room – EP

The Haileys

Rock / CanCon

15:35

CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Part 3 Feb 9 2026 Part 3.mp3

Interview – Penny- Sleeve

Manitoba Rockin Revolution

TERRENCE FERGUSON

Rock / CanCon

20:46

01 I Pretend I’m Fine.m4a

Single

Penny-Sleeve

Rock / CanCon

25:08

CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Part 4 Feb 9 2026 .mp3

Interview DITCH!

Manitoba Rockin Revolution

TERRENCE FERGUSON

Rock / CanCon

30:57

Edible Rhythm

RIGHT NOW!

DITCH!

Rock/CanCon

35:43

CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution show 3 part 5 Feb 9 2026.mp3

Interview – Ash and the Arsonists

      
         

45:20

Sick Cycle

Unignited – EP

Ash and the Arsonists

Rock / CanCon

50:22

CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Part 6 Feb 9 2026.mp3

Interview – Jay Yarmey CAR287

Manitoba Rockin Revolution

TERRENCE FERGUSON

Rock / CanCon

53:27

Feel It Coming On

Looking Through The Lens

CAR287

Rock / CanCon

 

