Time
Content
Album
Artist
Category
00:00
CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Feb 9 2026 Part 1.mp3 show intro
Manitoba Rockin Revolution
TERRENCE FERGUSON
Rock / CanCon
01:24
Opening Song
Looking Through The Lens
CAR287
Rock / CanCon
04:46
CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Feb 9 2026 part 2.mp3
Interview – The Haileys
Manitoba Rockin Revolution
TERRENCE FERGUSON
Rock / CanCon
11:42
Recluse
Get a Room – EP
The Haileys
Rock / CanCon
15:35
CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Part 3 Feb 9 2026 Part 3.mp3
Interview – Penny- Sleeve
Manitoba Rockin Revolution
TERRENCE FERGUSON
Rock / CanCon
20:46
01 I Pretend I’m Fine.m4a
Single
Penny-Sleeve
Rock / CanCon
25:08
CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Part 4 Feb 9 2026 .mp3
Interview DITCH!
Manitoba Rockin Revolution
TERRENCE FERGUSON
Rock / CanCon
30:57
Edible Rhythm
RIGHT NOW!
DITCH!
Rock/CanCon
35:43
CAR287 Presents the Manitoba Rockin Revolution show 3 part 5 Feb 9 2026.mp3
Interview – Ash and the Arsonists
45:20
Sick Cycle
Unignited – EP
Ash and the Arsonists
Rock / CanCon
50:22
CAR287 Presents The Manitoba Rockin Revolution Show 3 Part 6 Feb 9 2026.mp3
Interview – Jay Yarmey CAR287
Manitoba Rockin Revolution
TERRENCE FERGUSON
Rock / CanCon
53:27
Feel It Coming On
Looking Through The Lens
CAR287
Rock / CanCon