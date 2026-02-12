The Clean Up Hour, Mix 357

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 79th All Things Considered segment which makes the case for R.A.P Ferreira, a rapper who has pushed genre boundaries and is due for an ode, following a tumultuous 2024.
Tracklist:
Buck 65’s Knee (feat. Buck 65)
blood quantum (feat. ELDON)
hereing color, green
Re: Animist
by the head
Budding Ornithologist are Tired of Weary Analogies
deposition regarding the green horse of rap
FREAKS [G’S US & Blu]
aziatique black wizard lily funk
ark doors
lampiao’s flow
Salladhor Saan, Smuggler
gnosis, Black nationalism, rice
Zen Scientist (feat. Myka 9)
Geology and Theology
8mm grain
poet (Black Bean)
mid answer trying to remember what the question is
diogenes on the auction block
50 centaurs
LAUNDRY
yamships, flaxseeds
tennessee farmer jutsu
bought my kid a high chair
Folk-Metaphysics
stressrunstheworld
Ought Implies Can and I Cannot
lavender chunk (feat. Hemlock Ernst)
thinking while eating a handful of almonds
speck
a beat for cousin harry
Post Hoc Ergo Propter Hoc (For Schopenhauer)
paging mr. bill nunn
DAVID FOSTER WALLACE
where’ing those flowers [Nostrum Grocers]
culture jammer
culture war patriots
Behold! There Appeared a Chariot of Fire
A Day Trip To The Nightosphere (feat. Anderson .Paak)
NONCIPHER
hyperion
the oprah winfrey show
Ecclesiastes
Kenosha, WI
temple in the Green
bookoo bread co
Up Late Wit The Old Preacher [Crow Billiken]
i’ll turn your money green
tennessee stud cover
listening
oblivious butterfly
pablum // CELESKINGIII
peace is the opposite of security [Nostrum Grocers]
honor when honor is due
PINBALL (feat. Open Mike Eagle)
Jes’ Grew in Osaka
humboldt park jibaritos
idk
DOLDRUMS
a priori priority (feat. Mars Bremen)
hot bref
wherearewee
Napping Under the Echo Tree
mythbuilding exercise no. 9
east nashville
a beat for my lil boy (somn to gro into)
Just Us (For my friend Robert, who doesn’t live here anymore)
Just Us (A Reprise for Robert, Who Will Never Be Forgotten)
CYCLES
boot knife
selection from too much of life is mood
defense attorney
dreams
Atlas Flushed (Grumpy Groucho Marxist Response)
real jazz (feat. milo)
The Confrontation at Khazad-Dun
See y’all next time!