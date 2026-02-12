The Clean Up Hour, Mix 357

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 79th All Things Considered segment which makes the case for R.A.P Ferreira, a rapper who has pushed genre boundaries and is due for an ode, following a tumultuous 2024.

Tracklist:

Buck 65’s Knee (feat. Buck 65)

blood quantum (feat. ELDON)

hereing color, green

Re: Animist

by the head

Budding Ornithologist are Tired of Weary Analogies

deposition regarding the green horse of rap

FREAKS [G’S US & Blu]

aziatique black wizard lily funk

ark doors

lampiao’s flow

Salladhor Saan, Smuggler

gnosis, Black nationalism, rice

Zen Scientist (feat. Myka 9)

Geology and Theology

8mm grain

poet (Black Bean)

mid answer trying to remember what the question is

diogenes on the auction block

50 centaurs

LAUNDRY

yamships, flaxseeds

tennessee farmer jutsu

bought my kid a high chair

Folk-Metaphysics

stressrunstheworld

Ought Implies Can and I Cannot

lavender chunk (feat. Hemlock Ernst)

thinking while eating a handful of almonds

speck

a beat for cousin harry

Post Hoc Ergo Propter Hoc (For Schopenhauer)

paging mr. bill nunn

DAVID FOSTER WALLACE

where’ing those flowers [Nostrum Grocers]

culture jammer

culture war patriots

Behold! There Appeared a Chariot of Fire

A Day Trip To The Nightosphere (feat. Anderson .Paak)

NONCIPHER

hyperion

the oprah winfrey show

Ecclesiastes

Kenosha, WI

temple in the Green

bookoo bread co

Up Late Wit The Old Preacher [Crow Billiken]

i’ll turn your money green

tennessee stud cover

listening

oblivious butterfly

pablum // CELESKINGIII

peace is the opposite of security [Nostrum Grocers]

honor when honor is due

PINBALL (feat. Open Mike Eagle)

Jes’ Grew in Osaka

humboldt park jibaritos

idk

DOLDRUMS

a priori priority (feat. Mars Bremen)

hot bref

wherearewee

Napping Under the Echo Tree

mythbuilding exercise no. 9

east nashville

a beat for my lil boy (somn to gro into)

Just Us (For my friend Robert, who doesn’t live here anymore)

Just Us (A Reprise for Robert, Who Will Never Be Forgotten)

CYCLES

boot knife

selection from too much of life is mood

defense attorney

dreams

Atlas Flushed (Grumpy Groucho Marxist Response)

real jazz (feat. milo)

The Confrontation at Khazad-Dun

See y’all next time!