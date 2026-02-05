The Clean Up Hour, Mix 356

What’s up, y’all? Tonight, as is tradition, is the show’s Ode to People Under the Stairs. It’s been five years since Double K passed — gotta show some love. Long live PUTS!
Tracklist (all tracks by PUTS unless listed otherwise):
Slow Bullet
Cocaine (Pause & Double K)
You Lied
Step Bacc
Selfish Destruction
Reach Out
The Strand
Chicken Kebap
Got Dances (The Aesthetics Crew, L.A. Mike, L. Scatterbrain, & Chris Clarke)
The Suite For Beaver, Pt. 1
The Suite For Beaver, Pt. 2
Shine On (Bloquera)
KPFK Radio Promo
Good Co. (Thes One & Raashan Ahmad)
D’unzio (Thes One & DJ Z-Trip)
The Love
Come On, Let’s Get High
Cookie’s Theme
Letter 2 c/o The Bronx
Redeemer
D.A.R.E
E Business
The Doctor and The Kidd (feat. George Clinton)
Grindin’ (The Aesthetics Crew, Pause, & L.A. Mike)
Code Check
The Wiz (Dub Version)
Mike at Chris’ Bachelor Party in Rosarito (Thes One)
Outrun
On and On (feat. Kat Ouano)
Umbrellas (God Forgive Me)
Back From the Dead