The Clean Up Hour, Mix 356

What’s up, y’all? Tonight, as is tradition, is the show’s Ode to People Under the Stairs. It’s been five years since Double K passed — gotta show some love. Long live PUTS!

Tracklist (all tracks by PUTS unless listed otherwise):

Slow Bullet
Cocaine (Pause & Double K)
You Lied
Step Bacc
Selfish Destruction
Reach Out
The Strand
Chicken Kebap
Got Dances (The Aesthetics Crew, L.A. Mike, L. Scatterbrain, & Chris Clarke)
The Suite For Beaver, Pt. 1
The Suite For Beaver, Pt. 2
Shine On (Bloquera)
KPFK Radio Promo
Good Co. (Thes One & Raashan Ahmad)
D’unzio (Thes One & DJ Z-Trip)
The Love
Come On, Let’s Get High
Cookie’s Theme
Letter 2 c/o The Bronx
Redeemer
D.A.R.E
E Business
The Doctor and The Kidd (feat. George Clinton)
Grindin’ (The Aesthetics Crew, Pause, & L.A. Mike)
Code Check
The Wiz (Dub Version)
Mike at Chris’ Bachelor Party in Rosarito (Thes One)
Outrun
On and On (feat. Kat Ouano)
Umbrellas (God Forgive Me)
Back From the Dead

See y’all next time!

