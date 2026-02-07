Shuffle Time #2 — February 7, 2026

I got LASIK last week! This is wizardry, man. My prescription wasn’t even that strong, but it’s still really bizarre to see like this without glasses after literal decades. Recovery is so fast, too; realistically, I could’ve done a show the day after if I wanted to.
I can wear sunglasses now. I mean I always could, but I could always deal enough that I just didn’t bother getting prescription sunglasses. Now I can just get whatever. Probably not this pair though.
Recording
Tracks played
- Atsushi Kitajoh — “Changing Seasons (Reload)” (2024)
- Basement Jaxx — “Jus 1 Kiss” (2001)
- The Magnetic Fields — “I Don’t Want to Get Over You” (1999)
- The Byrds — “I See You” (1966)
- Miranda Lambert — “Pink Sunglasses” (2016)
- Screeching Weasel — “I Can See Clearly” (1991)
- Yo La Tengo — “Stupid Things” (2012)
- Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth — “Act Like You Know” (1992)
- David Byrne — “Dance on Vaseline” (1997)
- P.M. Dawn — “Paper Doll” (1991)
- Stan Getz & Eddie Sauter — “Night Rider” (1962)
- Sidney Bechet — “Maple Leaf Rag” (1932)
- Astor Piazzolla — “Muerte del ángel” (1962)
- Squarepusher — “Port Rhombus” (1996)
- My Bloody Valentine — “Glider” (1990)