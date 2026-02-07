Shuffle Time #2 — February 7, 2026

I got LASIK last week! This is wizardry, man. My prescription wasn’t even that strong, but it’s still really bizarre to see like this without glasses after literal decades. Recovery is so fast, too; realistically, I could’ve done a show the day after if I wanted to.

I can wear sunglasses now. I mean I always could, but I could always deal enough that I just didn’t bother getting prescription sunglasses. Now I can just get whatever. Probably not this pair though.

