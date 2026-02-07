Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #10 – 2026-02-07

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #10 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m47s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:41 In The Night Pet Shop Boys
05:28 Change Of Heart (Extended Version Edit) Cyndi Lauper
11:37 Into The Flow Boys Brigade
16:41 Flippin’ To The ‘A’ Side (Extended Mix) Cats Can Fly
22:08 Too Many Broken Hearts Jason Donovan
25:28 Shake It Up The Cars
28:53 Flashdance… What A Feeling Irene Cara
32:36 Fascinated (Album Version) Company B
37:50 You Think You’re A Man (12 Inch Mix) Divine
45:52 [spoken interlude]
52:47 Oxigene Hipnosis

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

