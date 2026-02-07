Synthetronic 80s – Episode #10 – 2026-02-07

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #10 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m47s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:41 In The Night Pet Shop Boys 05:28 Change Of Heart (Extended Version Edit) Cyndi Lauper 11:37 Into The Flow Boys Brigade 16:41 Flippin’ To The ‘A’ Side (Extended Mix) Cats Can Fly 22:08 Too Many Broken Hearts Jason Donovan 25:28 Shake It Up The Cars 28:53 Flashdance… What A Feeling Irene Cara 32:36 Fascinated (Album Version) Company B 37:50 You Think You’re A Man (12 Inch Mix) Divine 45:52 [spoken interlude] 52:47 Oxigene Hipnosis

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

