Synthetronic 80s – Episode #10 – 2026-02-07

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #10 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m47s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:41
|In The Night
|Pet Shop Boys
|05:28
|Change Of Heart (Extended Version Edit)
|Cyndi Lauper
|11:37
|Into The Flow
|Boys Brigade
|16:41
|Flippin’ To The ‘A’ Side (Extended Mix)
|Cats Can Fly
|22:08
|Too Many Broken Hearts
|Jason Donovan
|25:28
|Shake It Up
|The Cars
|28:53
|Flashdance… What A Feeling
|Irene Cara
|32:36
|Fascinated (Album Version)
|Company B
|37:50
|You Think You’re A Man (12 Inch Mix)
|Divine
|45:52
|[spoken interlude]
|52:47
|Oxigene
|Hipnosis
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
